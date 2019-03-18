Meghan McCain slams Donald Trump in emotional 'The View' segment: 'He will never be a great man'

Meghan McCain launched into an emotional rant directed at President Trump Monday in the wake of renewed attacks on her late father from the Oval Office.

McCain slammed Trump is a blistering monologue on ABC’s “The View” on Monday after her fellow co-hosts came to the late senator's defense. Joy Behar also managed to get a small shot in at the president, saying that “no one in his family wants to spend any time with him,” in response to McCain’s tweet from the weekend suggesting Trump spend time with his “family instead of on twitter obsessing over” hers.

The 34-year-old kicked off by saying it’s an “uncomfortable” position to be in, before unloading on the president.

“He spends his weekend obsessing over great men because he knows it, I know it, and all of you know it, he will never be a great man,” she said.

“My father was his kryptonite in life and he was kryptonite in death. On a personal level, all of us have love and families and when my father was alive until adulthood we would spend our time fishing, cooking, really celebrating life and I think it’s because he almost died.

“And I just thought ‘your life is spent on weekends not with your family, not with your friends but obsessing.’ Obsessing over great men you could never live up to. That tells you everything you need to know about his pathetic life.”

McCain closed out the rebuke by adding: “I genuinely feel bad for his family. I can’t imagine having a father that does this on the weekends.”

President Trump has repeatedly tweeted about John McCain in recent days, falsely claiming the late senator graduated “last in his class” at Annapolis and slamming his role in the Russia investigation.

“So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) “last in his class” (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election. He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage!” Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

On Saturday, the president responded to reports McCain and an associate had shared with the FBI and various media outlets the unverified dossier alleging that Moscow held compromising information on Trump.

“Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier ‘is, unfortunately, a very dark stain against John McCain.’ Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel,” Trump wrote.

“He had far worse ‘stains’ than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace [of the Obama-era Affordable Care Act] after years of campaigning to repeal and replace!”

Meghan McCain, bristling at the remark, fired back with her own Twitter post, in which she said that “no one will ever love you the way they loved my father.”

In a newly unsealed declaration from September, former senior counterintelligence FBI agent Bill Priestap confirmed that the FBI received a copy of the first 33 pages of the dossier in December 2016 from Senator McCain.

McCain had denied being the source for BuzzFeed after it published the dossier but acknowledged giving it to the FBI.

Trump has made of habit of attacking McCain, even after the former Arizona senator’s death in August last year.

