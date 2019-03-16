McCain has sharp response to Trump's John McCain dossier tweet

Meghan McCain had a sharp response for President Trump on Saturday after he posted an unflattering tweet about her late father, saying that late Sen. John McCain had “far worse ‘stains’” against him than reports that he'd helped share the infamous Russia dossier.

Quoting former Independent Counsel Ken Starr, the president got the ball rolling when he tweeted about new reports involving Senator McCain. Those reports said that the senator and an associate had shared with the FBI and various media outlets the unverified dossier alleging that Moscow held compromising information on Trump.

“Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier ‘is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain.’ Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel,” Trump wrote.

“He had far worse ‘stains’ than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace [of the Obama-era Affordable Care Act] after years of campaigning to repeal and replace!”

Meghan McCain, bristling at the remark, fired back with her own Twitter post, in which she said that “no one will ever love you the way they loved my father.”

She continued: “I wish I had been given more Saturday’s with him. Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine?”

In a newly unsealed declaration from September, former senior counterintelligence FBI agent Bill Priestap confirmed that the FBI received a copy of the first 33 pages of the dossier in December 2016 from Senator McCain.

McCain had denied being the source for BuzzFeed after it published the dossier, but acknowledged giving it to the FBI.

The filings were unsealed as part of an ongoing libel case against BuzzFeed by a Russian businessman.