Meghan McCain returning to 'The View' following death of her father, John McCain

Meghan McCain is stepping back in front of the camera.



On Monday, the daughter of the late John McCain announced on Twitter that she intends to return to her position on "The View" after taking a break to mourn the loss of her father.



“I will be getting back on the horse ⁦@TheView⁩ Monday October 8th. Thank you all for your patience & understanding,” she wrote before sharing a quote, “’It’s not about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard can you get hit and keep moving forward.’”





She also included an animated image of herself pulling on boxing gloves in the ring. One of her gloves is labeled “Dad,” a touching nod to her legendary father, who died on Aug. 25 following a battle with brain cancer.

Following the senator's death, Meghan delivered a passionate eulogy at his funeral highlighting her close bond with the political giant.

"John McCain was not defined by prison, by the Navy, by the Senate, by the Republican Party, or by any single one of the deeds in his absolutely extraordinary life. John McCain was defined by love," she said at the ceremony. "The best of John McCain, the greatest of his titles and the most important of his roles, was father. I love you, Dad."

When her friend, S.E. Cupp appeared on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Sept. 17, she updated viewers on how Meghan is coping with the loss and explained her absence.



“She’s OK. She’s still working through it,” she explained. “She’s taking a leave before she comes back into it all. It’s been really hard on her.”