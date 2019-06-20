Meghan McCain defends calling Joy Behar the b-word on 'The View'

"The View" may have 99 problems, but the word "b—h" ain't one.

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar made headlines Wednesday when the self-professed "sacrificial Republican" called the comedian "b—h" during a heated argument about President Donald Trump's re-election rally.

McCain, 34, defended her use of the misogynist term, cracking, “Oh, Joy and I call each other b—h all the time.”

Whoopi Goldberg told the audience, “You know, sometimes we get spirited on this show. We used to say 'b—h' all the time and then one of the people that was here used to get upset, and now 'b—h' has creeped in. They’re good with 'b—h!'”

The late John McCain's daughter explained, “I wrote a book called 'America, You Sexy B—h.' I love the word 'b—h.' Joy and I call each other 'b—h' all the time and text each other 'b—h.'" She added to Behar directly, “I know you’re comfortable with it, she knows I’m comfortable with it. I enjoy fighting with you and she enjoys fighting with me.”

McCain added, “I just want everyone to stop being so precious about our relationship because it’s almost 2020 and women can debate on TV in a spirited way without it being personal. And I know this is a big shock, but we get along backstage.”

Behar chimed in, “We’re both pugilistic, and so we’re fine ... I’m very straight in what I believe, and so is she, so we’re going to fight.” She added to McCain, “I don’t care if you call me a b—h.”

“You guys can call me 'b—h' all day long,” McCain then told the crowd.

When co-host Sunny Hostin pointed out that the audience might be offended by the term, which has a long sexist history, McCain sniped, “Well, this probably isn’t the show for you if you’re offended easily."

Joy added, "They have to watch 'The Talk.'”