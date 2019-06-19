Sunny Hostin says Lindsey Graham 'sold his soul' in his support of President Trump

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin ripped Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Wednesday, suggesting that he sacrificed his dignity by supporting President Donald Trump.

"Lindsey has sold his soul," Hostin said. She and the other daytime co-hosts were discussing how Graham and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., both spoke in favor of Trump at his re-election rally on Tuesday in Florida.

"This is what happens," co-host Meghan McCain said. You have to show up at the rally and you have to kiss the ring and you'll be great politically in the Republican Party — and it was just a weird thing for me to watch," she added before describing Graham as someone she saw as an "uncle."

McCain commented that, to her, the appearance by Graham, a longtime ally of her late father Sen. John McCain, seemed to signify that the "transformation" was "complete." It's unclear what exactly she meant, but she seemed to refer to the way Republicans acted under Trump — a frequent topic on "The View."

"The political transformation is complete into a Trumper," she said, recalling her reaction to Graham's appearance.

Graham, who previously criticized the president, raised eyebrows during Trump's first term when he started voicing support for the president. He also caught special attention at the end of 2018 when he tore into Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats over their treatment of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., suggested in February that Graham "lost his mind" and no longer was "the man I served shoulder to shoulder with." "I don't even understand what has happened," she said while appearing on MSNBC.

Rubio, who similarly criticized Trump in 2016, also reportedly caught criticism for supporting the president's reelection bid.

"Still fascinating to see Rubio — whom Trump mocked and abused like a rented mule, calling him a 'con man' and 'nasty guy' — sit, stand and applaud when Trump commands," an Orlando Sentinel reporter tweeted.