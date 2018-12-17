Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle slams royal Christmas card

Meghan Markle’s half-sister slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas card, which featured the backs of the royal couple as they watched fireworks on their wedding day.

Samantha Markle criticized the Christmas card pointing out it was the only photo among those released not showing the faces of the royals, E! News reported. The never-before-seen photo was taken the night of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials in May.

"Interesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their backs turned. Is this towards the world or just the Ragland and Markle family? It's a bit sad. Face the Christmas spirit,” Samantha Markle tweeted through her private Twitter account shortly after the photos were released.

The palace released the official Christmas cards on Friday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were pictured with their three children — George, Charlotte and Louis — posing by a tree. Prince Charles and Camilla Bowles’ card showed them sitting on a bench while they gazed into each other’s eyes.

Markle continued her tirade against her half-sister on Saturday, calling the Christmas card “incredibly rude.”

"It's incredibly rude to turn your back in a Christmas photo that is meant to share warmth and good wishes with the world. Those that criticize me for pointing out the truth, need to get that brown stuff off their noses. I hear the worlds smallest violin playing,” she wrote on Twitter.

She said in another tweet, “If you want to be private you don't do it on a Christmas card but the world sees. That's like saying merry Christmas look at my butt.”

Markle returned to criticizing the duchess two months after attempting to extend an olive branch. Markle told The Sun in October, shortly after Meghan Markle’s pregnancy announcement, that “a baby changes everything” and she wants her sister “to be happy.”

“It just makes everything that happened over the last year disappear. I want Meghan to be happy and calm and have peace. Everybody needs to be positive,” Markle told The Sun. “I would hope that — for the sake of the baby, the family, the world and my dad — that leaving him out of the statement was not intentional.”

But later that month, Markle claimed the duchess lied in her speech in Fiji when she said she paid her way through college with the help of scholarships and financial aid programs.