Meghan Markle has ‘very little' of Princess Diana's traits, royal expert says

Meghan Markle missed an opportunity to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Markle's podcast resumed Tuesday following a royal mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II. However, the episode did not include a mention of Her Majesty's death or contributions.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital that while the episodes were pre-recorded, it "wouldn't have hurt" to add something special for the queen, and questioned the actress' brand of feminism.

"All ‘Archetypes’ podcast episodes were recorded before the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Since Meghan's brand seems to highlight feminism and the podcast is about fighting misconceptions and labels on women that hold them back, it wouldn't have hurt to add a simple intro or goodbye thanking the Queen for her lifetime of service," Schofield said.

"The Queen opened the door for the U.K.'s first female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher. With the U.K. comfortable under the leadership of Queen Elizabeth, it wasn't hard to imagine a fierce and forward leader like Thatcher as prime minister. A total of three women found themselves in that position under Queen Elizabeth's reign. Meanwhile, the United States has yet to elect a woman as president."

Markle's Spotify podcast "Archetypes" focuses on the struggles women face. The episodes that have been released so far include conversations with Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, plus more recently Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling.

The host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast emphasized that Queen Elizabeth II also didn't share her professional responsibilities with anyone — including the late Prince Philip.

"The queen did not share her professional responsibilities with her husband, she refused to take his last name in the traditional sense, and she worked until her last breath."

"You would think that Meghan would acknowledge her lifetime of service beyond 'putting a Variety magazine cover on hold' but who am I to judge?"

The "Suits" actress was set to be on the cover of Variety after being chosen as one of Variety's Power of Women honorees.

"Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was chosen as one of this year’s stellar honorees. The Duchess’ cover will be postponed to a later date, out of respect for the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II," the outlet announced on Twitter after the queen's death.

Despite Markle's attempts at feminism, Schofield criticized the former actress' brand.

"In general, it’s hard for me to take Meghan seriously as a feminist when every opportunity that has been presented to her over the last five years is a direct result of the man that she married," she told Fox News Digital.

The royal commentator also noted the difference between the late Princess Diana's charitable work and the Duchess of Sussex. Princess Diana was known for her work with people in need, and at one point was linked to at least 100 charities.

In 1987, Diana opened a hospital in Britain that solely treated patients suffering from HIV/AIDS. She was photographed shaking hands with a patient, which helped to end the stigma that the disease could be passed to others through touch.

While some have compared Markle's plight with the royal family after marrying Prince Harry to Diana's own journey, Schofield doesn't agree.

"I see very little of Princess Diana in Meghan's latest efforts," she told Fox News Digital. "What we loved about Diana was seeing her with people. Holding children. Laughing with the elderly. The empathy and compassion written all over her body."

"Diana wouldn't have taken photographers or a camera crew with her to Uvalde. Everything Meghan does seems superficial and lacks depth and warmth."

Fox News Digital's Ashley Papa contributed to this report.