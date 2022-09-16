Variety postpones Meghan Markle cover for ‘Power of Women’ issue ‘out of respect’ for Queen Elizabeth II

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan Markle’s appearance on the cover of Variety as one of its "Power of Women" honorees will be postponed until a later date "out of respect" for Queen Elizabeth II following her death a week ago, the magazine tweeted Thursday.

"Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was chosen as one of this year’s stellar honorees," the tweet said. "The Duchess’ cover will be postponed to a later date, out of respect for the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II."

Variety said she would also miss the Power of Women gala in Los Angeles on Sept. 28, nine days after the queen’s funeral. Harry and Meghan settled in California after stepping down as senior royals in 2020.

The other nominees include Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Ana DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Elizabeth Olsen and Malala.



SOPHIE'S CHOICE? HOW MEGHAN WAS SHAKEN BY THIS CAR RIDE

The duchess already postponed new episodes of her popular Spotify podcast following the queen’s Sept. 8 death. The latest episode – one of only three so far – was released two days before the queen died.

Meghan also reportedly canceled a visit to the United Nations and "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" on Sept. 20.

The queen’s funeral is scheduled for Sept. 19 and the duchess is expected to attend with Prince Harry.

She has also participated in royal events this week, including marking the queen’s arrival at Westminster Hall for her lying-in-state on Wednesday and viewing her coffin at Buckingham Palace the night before the procession to Westminster.

HARRY IS 'TERRIFIED' THAT MEGHAN WILL LEAVE HIM ALONE TO ATTEND FUNERAL: ROYAL EXPERT

Last Saturday, Meghan and Harry met up with Prince William and Kate Middleton – with whom there has been considerable tension – at Windsor Castle to greet members of the public mourning her majesty.

Meghan and Harry also caused a stir as they left Westminster Hall holding hands, leading some to believe they had broken royal protocol on public displays of affection, but royal expert Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital there are no "formal ‘rules’ against PDA."

But "we don’t often see it from the royals because usually when we see them they are on the job," Spence explained. "They are presenting their most professional appearance. When we see William and Catherine out, they are husband and wife colleagues."

Spence said royal couples do occasionally hold hands in public but it’s usually in more causal settings.

And while some said the display was inappropriate, others felt Meghan was simply being supportive of her husband who is mourning his grandmother.

"I’ll give them a pass for today when they were walking out of Westminster Hall because that procession had to be very traumatizing for Harry, and they are all grieving," Spence said.