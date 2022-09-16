Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle
Published

Variety postpones Meghan Markle cover for 'Power of Women' issue 'out of respect' for Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan also reportedly canceled a visit to the UN and 'The Tonight Show' on Sept. 20 and has postponed new episodes of her podcast

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
British citizens speak out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid Queen Elizabeth II’s death Video

British citizens speak out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Fox News Digital spoke with people in the U.K. about their views on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Meghan Markle’s appearance on the cover of Variety as one of its "Power of Women" honorees will be postponed until a later date "out of respect" for Queen Elizabeth II following her death a week ago, the magazine tweeted Thursday. 

"Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was chosen as one of this year’s stellar honorees," the tweet said. "The Duchess’ cover will be postponed to a later date, out of respect for the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II."

Variety said she would also miss the Power of Women gala in Los Angeles on Sept. 28, nine days after the queen’s funeral. Harry and Meghan settled in California after stepping down as senior royals in 2020. 

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster in London on September 14, 2022.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster in London on September 14, 2022. (Gregorio Borgia / POOL / AFP)

The other nominees include Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Ana DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Elizabeth Olsen and Malala. 

SOPHIE'S CHOICE? HOW MEGHAN WAS SHAKEN BY THIS CAR RIDE

The duchess already postponed new episodes of her popular Spotify podcast following the queen’s Sept. 8 death. The latest episode – one of only three so far – was released two days before the queen died. 

Meghan also reportedly canceled a visit to the United Nations and "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" on Sept. 20. 

The queen’s funeral is scheduled for Sept. 19 and the duchess is expected to attend with Prince Harry. 

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at St Paul's Cathedral for a service of Thanksgiving held in honour of her 80th birthday, June 15, 2006, in London, England. She died at Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8, 2022. 

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at St Paul's Cathedral for a service of Thanksgiving held in honour of her 80th birthday, June 15, 2006, in London, England. She died at Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8, 2022.  (Tim Graham Photo Library)

She has also participated in royal events this week, including marking the queen’s arrival at Westminster Hall for her lying-in-state on Wednesday and viewing her coffin at Buckingham Palace the night before the procession to Westminster. 

HARRY IS 'TERRIFIED' THAT MEGHAN WILL LEAVE HIM ALONE TO ATTEND FUNERAL: ROYAL EXPERT

Last Saturday, Meghan and Harry met up with Prince William and Kate Middleton – with whom there has been considerable tension – at Windsor Castle to greet members of the public mourning her majesty. 

Meghan Markle greets a mourner outside of Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Meghan Markle greets a mourner outside of Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II's death. (Chris Jackson)

Meghan and Harry also caused a stir as they left Westminster Hall holding hands, leading some to believe they had broken royal protocol on public displays of affection, but royal expert Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital there are no "formal ‘rules’ against PDA."

But "we don’t often see it from the royals because usually when we see them they are on the job," Spence explained. "They are presenting their most professional appearance. When we see William and Catherine out, they are husband and wife colleagues."

Spence said royal couples do occasionally hold hands in public but it’s usually in more causal settings. 

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales walk behind the coffin at the Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022, in London, England. 

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales walk behind the coffin at the Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022, in London, England.  (Nariman El-Mofty-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

And while some said the display was inappropriate, others felt Meghan was simply being supportive of her husband who is mourning his grandmother.  

"I’ll give them a pass for today when they were walking out of Westminster Hall because that procession had to be very traumatizing for Harry, and they are all grieving," Spence said.

Trending