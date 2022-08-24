Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Remembering Princess Diana: A look at the late royal's life in pictures
Princess Diana died 25 years ago on August 31, 1997. Here's a look at her life in pictures to celebrate the beloved royal.
- Princess Diana was born in July 1961, and grew up in close proximity to the royal family, living in Park House on the Sandringham Estate, next door to Sandringham House where Diana would play with Prince Edward and Prince Andrew.read more
- Princess Diana first met Prince Charles in 1977 when she was 16 years old, and he was dating her older sister Sarah Spencer.read more
- Diana and Charles reconnected three years later in 1980, when they were both guests at a country weekend. After that weekend, Prince Charles invited her to Balmoral Castle where she met and got the approval of his family.read more
- Not to long after starting their romance, Prince Charles and Princess Diana got engaged on February 6, 1981. After getting engages, Diana quit her job as a nursery school teacher and lived in Buckingham Palace until her wedding.read more
- After announcing their engagement to the public, the pair made their first public appearance as a couple in March 1981 at Goldsmiths' Hall.read more
- The couple had a short engagement and were married on July 29, 1981 at Saint Paul's Cathedral. Over 750 million people watched the event on TV and 600,000 people stood outside the cathedral the day of.read more
- Princess Diana's iconic wedding dress was around $10,500 and featured a 25ft train. The dress was designed by David and Elizabeth Emmanuel, who Princess Diana picked herself.read more
- In August 1981, the newlyweds left for their honeymoon cruise aboard the royal yacht Britannia.read more
- In November 1981, Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced Diana was pregnant with their first child. Twelve weeks into her pregnancy, Diana intentionally threw herself down the stairs because she felt inadequate and alone.read more
- In June 1982, the couple's first child, Prince William, was born. Diana suffered from postpartum depression after his birth, saying she felt misunderstood and very low.read more
- Diana broke royal tradition when she refused to leave William at home while she and Prince Charles went on tour to Australia and New Zealand. This was a very popular move with the public.read more
- Prince Harry was born on September 15, 1984. Princess Diana referred to her pregnancy with Prince Harry as the happiest time in her marriage to Prince Charles.read more
- Princess Diana took a much more hands-on approach to motherhood than the royal family was used to up until that point. She made sure to be around them as much as possible, and give them a real world experience outside of the palace.read more
- At a time when little was known about HIV and AIDs, and those diagnosed with it were ostracized, Princess Diana showed an AIDs patient compassion by shaking his hand. This was the beginning of Diana's work towards removing the stigma surrounding AIDs and those diagnosed with it.read more
- By 1987, it had become clear to the public that the couple was on shaky ground, with the media dubbing them "the Glums." They both engaged in extramarital affairs, Prince Charles famously with Camilla Parker Bowles.read more
- A month after the couple traveled to Seoul, South Korea, it was announced they decided to separate, making the official announcement in December.read more
- Princess Diana's first solo trip after separating from Prince Charles was to Nepal. Here, she visited a lepracy hospital and interacted with the patients.read more
- Diana, Princess of Wales, is seen here wearing a black pleated chiffon dress, with floating side panel, by Christina Stamboulian, during a party given at the Serpentine Gallery in London.read more
- In 1995, Princess Diana gave the infamous interview in which she claimed her marriage was crowded due to Prince Charles' affair with Parker Bowles. She also admitted to suffering from depression, bulimia and self harming tendencies.read more
- Princess Diana continued to prioritize her relationship with her sons amid the separation and divorce from Prince Charles.read more
- Diana became a patron of the HALO Trust, an organization devoted towards removing debris left behind by war. The organization mainly focused on removing landmines, a cause which was very important to her.read more
- Princess Diana celebrated her 36th birthday at Tate Gallery in July 1997.read more
- After breaking up with boyfriend Hasnat Khan, Princess Diana began seeing Dodi Al Fayed. Here they are with Prince William and Harry enjoying a boat day.read more
- On August 31, 1997, Princess Diana died as a result of a car accident in Paris while her driver was fleeing from paparazzi. Fayed and the driver Henri Paul also died in the crash.read more
- Princess Diana's funeral was held at Westminster Abbey, Along with the hundreds of thousands of people there in person, millions watched on television.read more
- The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles led the procession outside of Westminster Abbey.read more
- Princess Diana continues to inspire the masses, and her sons have made sure to carry on her legacy and continue her work with her charities.read more
Remembering Princess Diana: A look at the late royal's life in pictures
Princess Diana died 25 years ago on August 31, 1997. Here's a look at her life in pictures to celebrate the beloved royal.
Move Forward
- Remembering Princess Diana: A look at the late royal's life in pictures