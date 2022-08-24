Go Back
  Published
    27 Images

    Remembering Princess Diana: A look at the late royal's life in pictures

    Princess Diana died 25 years ago on August 31, 1997. Here's a look at her life in pictures to celebrate the beloved royal.

  • Princess Diana as a kid
    Princess Diana was born in July 1961, and grew up in close proximity to the royal family, living in Park House on the Sandringham Estate, next door to Sandringham House where Diana would play with Prince Edward and Prince Andrew.
    Photo by Central Press/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • DIiana and Sarah
    Princess Diana first met Prince Charles in 1977 when she was 16 years old, and he was dating her older sister Sarah Spencer. 
    Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Charles and Diana Balmoral
    Diana and Charles reconnected three years later in 1980, when they were both guests at a country weekend. After that weekend, Prince Charles invited her to Balmoral Castle where she met and got the approval of his family.
    Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Diana and Charles
    Not to long after starting their romance, Prince Charles and Princess Diana got engaged on February 6, 1981. After getting engages, Diana quit her job as a nursery school teacher and lived in Buckingham Palace until her wedding.
    Photo by Central Press/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Diana
    After announcing their engagement to the public, the pair made their first public appearance as a couple in March 1981 at Goldsmiths' Hall.
    Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Royal Wedding
    The couple had a short engagement and were married on July 29, 1981 at Saint Paul's Cathedral. Over 750 million people watched the event on TV and 600,000 people stood outside the cathedral the day of.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Diana wedding
    Princess Diana's iconic wedding dress was around $10,500 and featured a 25ft train. The dress was designed by David and Elizabeth Emmanuel, who Princess Diana picked herself. 
    Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Honeymoon
    In August 1981, the newlyweds left for their honeymoon cruise aboard the royal yacht Britannia.
    Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Diana pregnant
    In November 1981, Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced Diana was pregnant with their first child. Twelve weeks into her pregnancy, Diana intentionally threw herself down the stairs  because she felt inadequate and alone. 
    Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Prince William
    In June 1982, the couple's first child, Prince William, was born. Diana suffered from postpartum depression after his birth, saying she felt misunderstood and very low.
    Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Diana and Prince William
    Diana broke royal tradition when she refused to leave William at home while she and Prince Charles went on tour to Australia and New Zealand. This was a very popular move with the public.
    Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Prince Harry baby
    Prince Harry was born on September 15, 1984. Princess Diana referred to her pregnancy with Prince Harry as the happiest time in her marriage to Prince Charles. 
    Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Diana and children
    Princess Diana took a much more hands-on approach to motherhood than the royal family was used to up until that point. She made sure to be around them as much as possible, and give them a real world experience outside of the palace.
    Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Diana AIDs
    At a time when little was known about HIV and AIDs, and those diagnosed with it were ostracized, Princess Diana showed an AIDs patient compassion by shaking his hand. This was the beginning of Diana's work towards removing the stigma surrounding AIDs and those diagnosed with it.
    Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage / Getty Images
  • The Glums
    By 1987, it had become clear to the public that the couple was on shaky ground, with the media dubbing them "the Glums." They both engaged in extramarital affairs, Prince Charles famously with Camilla Parker Bowles. 
    Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Diana and Charles in Korea
    A month after the couple traveled to Seoul, South Korea, it was announced they decided to separate, making the official announcement in December. 
    Photo by Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Diana Nepal
    Princess Diana's first solo trip after separating from Prince Charles was to Nepal. Here, she visited a lepracy hospital and interacted with the patients.
    Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Princess Diana revenge dress
    Diana, Princess of Wales, is seen here wearing a black pleated chiffon dress, with floating side panel, by Christina Stamboulian, during a party given at the Serpentine Gallery in London.  
    Photo by Martin Keene - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Martin Baashir interview
    In 1995, Princess Diana gave the infamous interview in which she claimed her marriage was crowded due to Prince Charles' affair with Parker Bowles. She also admitted to suffering from depression, bulimia and self harming tendencies.  
    Photo by © Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Diana water park
    Princess Diana continued to prioritize her relationship with her sons amid the separation and divorce from Prince Charles.
    Photo by Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Diana landmines
    Diana became a patron of the HALO Trust, an organization devoted towards removing debris left behind by war. The organization mainly focused on removing landmines, a cause which was very important to her.
    Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Diana birthday
    Princess Diana celebrated her 36th birthday at Tate Gallery in July 1997.
    Photo by Justin GoffUK Press via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess diana boat
    After breaking up with boyfriend Hasnat Khan, Princess Diana began seeing Dodi Al Fayed. Here they are with Prince William and Harry enjoying a boat day.
    Photo by Michel Dufour/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Princess Diana crash
    On August 31, 1997, Princess Diana died as a result of a car accident in Paris while her driver was fleeing from paparazzi. Fayed and the driver Henri Paul also died in the crash.
    Photo credit should read PIERRE BOUSSEL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Diana funeral
    Princess Diana's funeral was held at Westminster Abbey, Along with the hundreds of thousands of people there in person, millions watched on television.
    Photo by Mike Maloney/Mirrorpix/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Diana funeral procession
    The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles led the procession outside of Westminster Abbey.
    Photo credit should read JEFF J. MITCHELL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Diana
    Princess Diana continues to inspire the masses, and her sons have made sure to carry on her legacy and continue her work with her charities.
    Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage / Getty Images
