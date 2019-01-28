Meghan Markle inspired Prince Harry to drop these 5 'bad' habits

Meghan Markle is inspiring Prince Harry to change his lifestyle and put his "party boy" ways permanently behind him.

The pair is welcoming their first child in the spring. But before they officially become parents, the couple has decided to make some drastic moves — Prince Harry, in particular, especially involving his health.

Duncan Larcombe, a veteran royal reporter, recently claimed that Markle has demands unlike any other royal.

"As an actress, Meghan expects perfection," he said. "But when you’re in the royal family, you have to learn that it’s not about you, it's about what you represent."

Either way, it appears Prince Harry aims to please his wife. Here's a look at some ways Markle has inspired her husband to drop some of his "bad" habits.

Hunting

Prince Harry chose not to participate in a decades-old holiday tradition with his brother Prince William in November as a sign of respect to his new bride.

The royal skipped his family's annual Boxing Day pheasant shoot — something he had done for at least 20 years — because of Markle's love of animals, according to the Daily Mail. Markle has apparently always been passionate about wildlife and does not support hunting.

In May, PETA praised Markle for her vegan-friendly lifestyle, including her opposition to fur and leather.

"By choosing to oppose fur and leather, Markle is actively helping to stop the global skins trade. Whether it came from an animal on a fur farm or one who was trapped in the wild, every fur coat, trinket, and bit of trim caused an animal tremendous suffering — and took away a life," PETA wrote in a blog post.

Harry allegedly skipped the previous year's hunt as well because of Markle.

“He hardly ever misses the shoot but he loves her so much," a royal insider told the Mirror, adding it looks like Harry's "shooting days are over."

Junk Food

Prince Harry is now a clean eater, thanks to Markle.

His bride inspired him to clean out his fridge and replace junk food with fresh fruit and veggies. They've also started making fresh meals together, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl who recently published a book called “Harry: Life, Loss, and Love."

“The American actress, who prides herself on a healthy-eating regimen and is a devotee of daily yoga sessions, is said to have emptied out the contents of Harry’s fridge and cupboards when she moved into his Nottingham Cottage bachelor pad, binning his favorite calorific treats," Nicholl told Vanity Fair in April.

Smoking

Ahead of his May wedding, Prince Harry slowly weaned himself off of cigarettes.

“Harry has lost weight, started a healthier diet and even gave up smoking cigarettes,” a royal source told People in June. “They both felt amazing leading up to the wedding. And he couldn’t have done it without her support.”

The insider told the magazine that Markle is a "beautiful influence" on Prince Harry.

Caffeine

Prince Harry has to find a new pick-me-up. The Duke of Sussex apparently stopped consuming caffeine (yes, that includes tea) to show his support for Markle during her pregnancy.

According to Vanity Fair, Kensington Palace has yet to comment on whether the royal has officially given up tea and coffee — but that's what royal insiders are saying.

Instead, Markle is reportedly encouraging Prince Harry to drink mineral water.

Alcohol

The royal couple apparently now toasts with water. Prince Harry gave up alcohol when Markle got pregnant.

“Considering he's been a pretty brutal drinker since he was a young teenager, it's quite an achievement," a royal insider told The Express in January. “Now his new regime doesn’t make him the most entertaining party guest in the world, but he’s definitely more chilled and relaxed.”

During their first tour as a couple in Fiji, Markle and Prince Harry apparently exchanged champagne for water at a state dinner, according to Harpers Bazaar.