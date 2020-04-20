Meghan Markle makes first TV appearance on ‘Good Morning America’ since royal exit to talk ‘Elephant’

Meghan Markle made her first TV appearance on Monday since stepping down as a senior member of the British royal family alongside her husband Prince Harry.

However, her appearance on “Good Morning America” was prerecorded. The clip was to promote “Elephant,” the Disneynature documentary the 38-year-old narrated for the Disney+ streaming service, Us Weekly reported.

According to the outlet, the interview was recorded in the summer of 2019.

“I’m really grateful to have the opportunity of bringing the story of elephants to life,” explained the former “Suits” star, as reported by the outlet.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY ANNOUNCE THEY'LL NO LONGER COOPERATE WITH CERTAIN BRITISH TABLOIDS

MEGHAN MARKLE HOPS ON ZOOM CALL TO MEAL DELIVERY CHARITY IN LONDON AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

“I’ve been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat,” she continued. “When you spend time connecting with them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and safety.”

“I hope that when people see this film they realize how connected we all are, and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles we’re facing, I think we’d take care of each other, this planet and animals in a very different way,” shared the Duchess of Sussex.

GMA originally announced on Sunday that Markle was set to make an appearance on Monday’s episode. However, the outlet noted that a rep for the ABC morning show later clarified that she would not be doing a live sit-down interview.

Markle and Harry, 35, initially moved to Vancouver Island in Canada with their 11-month-old son Archie before relocating to her native Los Angeles.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY DELIVER FREE MEALS IN LOS ANGELES AMID CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

PRINCE HARRY TALKS 'FAMILY TIME' AMID QUARANTINE

Back in January, the couple announced they will take “a step back” as senior members of the royal family and instead work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said their decision came "after many months of reflection and internal discussions."

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared on Instagram at the time. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," they continued. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE DONATE ABOUT $100,000 TO UK HUNGER CHARITY AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY CONFIRM NEW FOUNDATION NAME, REVEAL LAUNCH WILL COME WHEN 'THE TIME IS RIGHT'

“Elephant” is currently streaming on Disney+.