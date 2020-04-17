Meghan Markle hops on Zoom call to meal delivery charity in London amid coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Meghan Markle, who has been living in Los Angeles since she and her husband Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals, has returned to the spotlight.

The Duchess of Sussex hopped on a Zoom call with women from the Hubb Community Kitchen in London to show her support amid the coronavirus pandemic, Access Hollywood reported on Friday.

The former American actress was supporting their new campaign, named Food for London Now, a service that is expected to deliver 250 to 300 meals to families in need three days a week, starting next week.

One of the 38-year-old’s first acts as a royal was collaborating with the women on a cookbook.

“You all had it in you and what was so great is after that first day and then however many visits later, and going, ‘Yeah we’re just going to make a book,’ and not realizing, knowing and having a lot of faith in what you guys could bring to the table, and what you could inspire by obviously not knowing what a huge success it was going to be,” Markle said during the call, as reported by the outlet.

While the Zoom call is the first time Markle has publicly spoken out since moving to Los Angeles, she was spotted quietly volunteering alongside Harry, 35, for the Project Angel Food. The Los Angeles-based nonprofit delivers free meals to people living with critical illnesses during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Richard Ayoub, the organization’s executive director, told Access Hollywood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped off food at homes in Burbank, Glendale and West Hollywood on two different days.

“They seemed extremely happy and really are all about being of service,” said Ayoub. “I feel like this was Meghan’s way to show Harry a little bit of Los Angeles, but through philanthropy. It’s their way of seeing this community and seeing the people most in need.”

Ayoub also shared the couple was able to maintain a low-profile during their public outings.

“They were casually dressed,” he explained. “When you have these masks – and they had the N95 masks – it covers up a lot of your face. We did get a call from one of the clients, saying, ‘It didn’t dawn on me until they left, but was that who I thought it was who delivered a meal to me?’”

According to the outlet, the couple reportedly donated over $110,000 from profits for their 2018 wedding broadcast to Feeding Britain, a charity that provides meals and groceries to families in need.

Harry recently participated in a video call with several U.K. parents and caretakers who are part of WellChild, a U.K.-based charity which supports seriously ill children.