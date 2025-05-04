Meghan Markle stands by Prince Harry after security appeal loss, shows subtle support with tender family photo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One day after Prince Harry lost his appeal to reinstate his U.K. security, Meghan Markle took to social media to subtly show support for her husband of seven years.

On Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a photo of Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, enjoying an outdoor outing at the family's home in Montecito, Calif.

The Instagram photo, which wasn't accompanied by a caption, shows a barefoot Prince Harry walking hand-in-hand with his son, while carrying his daughter on his shoulders.

On Friday, the Court of Appeal ruled unanimously that a committee had not treated the Duke of Sussex unfairly when it decided to review Prince Harry's protection on a case-by-case basis each time he visits his home country.

The ruling upheld a High Court judge’s decision last year that found that a "bespoke" plan for Harry’s security was not unlawful, irrational or unjustified.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020, citing the unbearable intrusions of the British media and lack of support from the palace. They have since aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries, as well as Harry’s 2023 memoir, "Spare." The couple lost their government-funded security when they made their royal exit.

Last month, the British prince made a rare appearance for a two-day hearing on April 8 and April 9. At the time, his lawyer argued that his life was in danger and that the Royal and VIP Executive Committee had singled him out for inferior treatment.

"There is a person sitting behind me who is being told he is getting a special bespoke process when he knows and has experienced a process that is manifestly inferior in every respect," said attorney Shaheed Fatima. "His presence here and throughout this appeal is a potent illustration … of how much this appeal means to him and his family."

Harry’s lawyer also noted that he felt his family was not "being protected by the institution."

As Harry and Meghan raise their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, in California, his lawyers have stressed that he "does not feel safe" bringing his family to his home country without official police protection.

People magazine reported that Harry has long maintained that his father, King Charles III, as ceremonial head of state, could help restore the security he is fighting for.

After losing the appeal, Prince Harry said he would "love a reconciliation" with the royal family during an emotional interview with the BBC.

"I would love a reconciliation with my family," the 40-year-old told the outlet on Friday. "There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has."

Harry also admitted that his father, King Charles, 76, "won’t speak to me because of this security stuff."

"I never asked him to intervene — I asked him to step out of the way and let the experts do their jobs," Harry explained. "There is a lot of ability and control in my father’s hands. Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him. Not necessarily by intervening, but by stepping aside and allowing the experts to do their job."

Harry noted that he felt let down, describing his court defeat as a "good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up." He blamed the royal household for influencing the decision to reduce his security.

"I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point. The things they’re going to miss is, well, everything. I love my country. I’ve always had, despite what some people in that country have done. I miss the U.K. I miss parts of the U.K. Of course, I do. And I think it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland."

