©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Prince William

Prince William can’t strip Meghan Markle's royal title, but using it may come at a price: experts

Duchess of Sussex spotted using her HRH title in personal note to friend

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
Valentine Low, who first broke the story about bullying allegations against the Duchess of Sussex, has written a new book titled "Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition, and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor."

Prince William is said to be strategizing about how he can strip his younger brother and sister-in-law of their royal titles.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast, claimed to Fox News Digital she was the first to share this report before it was picked up by multiple outlets. Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace, which handles the office of the Prince of Wales, for comment. The claim hasn’t been verified by the palace.

"I knew Prince William wanted to strip them of their titles weeks ago," Schofield claimed to Fox News Digital. 

A split side-by-side image of Prince William and Meghan Markle

According to multiple reports, Prince William would like to remove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles. Meghan, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex in 2018. (Derek Ironside - WPA Pool/Getty Images / Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

"Prince William does not run from confrontation in the way that his father does… Prince William believes that Harry and Meghan are exploiting their proximity to the royal family despite doing everything in their power to jeopardize the monarchy’s future. There is anger surrounding Harry and Meghan, making the last few years of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s lives a living hell."

"The reality is, [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] are currently making the last years of King Charles’ life a living hell," Schofield claimed. "Prince William, along with the public, is going to be less forgiving this time around… This desperation we sense is Meghan, [in particular], knowing that Prince William is on the horizon, and he will not put up with her."

Meghan Markle smiles for a photo

Meghan Markle was an actress in Hollywood before she became the Duchess of Sussex. (Getty)

Meghan, a former American actress, was given the title of Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II on her 2018 wedding day to Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California, citing unbearable intrusions from the British press and lack of support from the palace.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry holding hands on their wedding day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle. (Getty Images)

Since their move, which has been coined "Megxit" by the press, the couple have aired their grievances in interviews, documentaries as well as Harry’s 2023 memoir, "Spare."

People magazine reported that while they’re no longer working royals, they still retain their "His/Her Royal Highness" titles, but they cannot use them in public or for commercial purposes. According to the outlet, Meghan’s royal styling recently drew attention after a personalized note bearing her "HRH" title surfaced more than a year after she used it on a gift to a friend.

The outlet noted that while Meghan, 43, and Harry, 40, don’t use their HRH titles for "public or commercial ventures," their formal titles stand. The outlet pointed out that the note in question was "part of a private, personal gift – not a business move."

Meghan Markle wearing oversized beige pants and a matching blazer with a white blouse.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the 2025 TIME 100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025, in New York City. (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)

Still, Schofield claimed that Meghan’s use of her HRH title doesn’t sit well with William.

"Meghan's use of the Sussex title, but even more the HRH title, is a violation of the Sandringham Agreement [before the couple’s exit]," said Schofield. "Something Harry and Meghan were viciously bitter about to begin with."

Prince William wears military regalia alongside Prince Harry.

Prince William and Prince Harry are said to not be on speaking terms. (Getty Images)

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that the removal of a royal title requires legislative action through an act of Parliament. This means that William alone cannot strip the couple of their titles once he becomes king. However, she claimed that the 42-year-old is adamant on sending a clear message to the couple.

Prince William and Kate Middleton walking outdoors together in casual wear.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, take a walk in the Ardura Community Forest to highlight the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment, during a visit to the Isle of Mull, western Scotland, on April 30, 2025. (OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

"King Charles is tolerant and lenient, as they are both his sons," she explained. "He has, until very recently, always hoped for some sort of reconciliation. He grew up surrounded by a loyal family and siblings. [But] Prince William has felt personally betrayed by the one person who shared his childhood experiences [publicly]."

"Former courtiers have always said that William is bent on stripping Harry and Meghan of their HRH titles due to their blatant breach of both the agreement with his grandmother and royal protocol," Fordwich claimed. "He has been sickened by his brother leveraging his royal status for personal gain, mainly by revealing intimate childhood experiences they shared."

Prince William and Kate Middleton admiring each other in royal robes.

Prince William is heir to the British throne. (UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images)

William could possibly get some backup to make that goal a reality. People magazine pointed out that in recent years there have been discussions about introducing legislation that would grant either the monarch or a parliamentary committee the power to remove royal titles.

Prince William looking away as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smile at each other sitting in church.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020. (Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In 2022, a "Removal of Titles Bill" was introduced, the outlet reported. It aims to give the monarch power to remove titles "on their own initiative or following a recommendation of a joint committee of Parliament." However, it has not been enacted into law.

In 2023, Bob Seely, who at the time was a conservative member of Parliament, had promised to introduce a bill that would strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles.

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II royal engagement

Queen Elizabeth II gave Meghan Markle (seen here) and Prince Harry the title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. England's longest-reigning monarch died in 2022 at age 96. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

"I’m not a republican and support the monarchy, but after the latest installment of the couple’s feud with the rest of the royal family, I believe that Parliament and the Privy Council should consider a nuclear option," Seely wrote in The Mail on Sunday. "The Duke and Duchess can be Mr. and Mrs. like the rest of us."

Side by side photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Bob Seely

Bob Seely (right), a former conservative member of Parliament, had promised to introduce a bill that would strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles. (Getty Images / members.parliament.uk/member/4681/contact)

"My aim is simple: if someone doesn’t want to be royal, that is a decision we respect – but they should not keep the titles and privileges if they trash an institution that plays an important part in our nation’s life."

Seely didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment at the time. Parliament's website currently notes that Seely is "no longer a Member, but was most recently the Conservative MP [Member of Parliament] for Isle of Wight, and left the Commons on 30 May 2024."

A close-up of Meghan Markle smiling and wearing a white and floral shirt dress.

Meghan Markle's lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan," premiered in March on Netflix. New episodes will be released in the fall. (Jake Rosenberg/Netflix © 2025)

Fordwich said that William would likely get plenty of support for wanting Harry and Meghan to lose their titles.

Meghan Markle waving entering inside a car while a stern Prince Harry looks on.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are seen on April 23, 2025, in New York City. (Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

"Given public polling over the years, the public shares his sentiments," said Fordwich.

"He wishes to uphold traditional values, norms and the integrity of the monarch. He views Meghan Markle commercializing the HRH title as disrespectful to his beloved grandmother. They were granted by Queen Elizabeth II as hereditary titles. While Parliament hasn’t passed any laws in this regard, they have already discussed creating new legislation allowing their titles to be revoked more easily, in step with public sentiment."

Copies of Prince Harry's memoir Spare on a top of a table

Prince Harry wrote about his struggles with royal life in his 2023 memoir "Spare." (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Master Graham Zellick, a professor of public law and tribunal judge, noted that the HRH style would be the easiest title for a monarch to remove.

Meghan Markle walking outside with Prince Harry in New York City surrounded by bodyguards.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reside in California with their two young children. (Getty Images)

"At present, the Sussexes (like Prince Andrew, Duke of York) have agreed not to use the appellation while they have abandoned royal duties, but it is clear that it could be withdrawn by the King, a decision that would not be amenable to judicial review," wrote Zellick

"In any case, removal of the honorific on the basis of giving up the role of a working member of the royal family and living abroad could hardly be faulted."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shaking hands as King Charles looks on.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen here with the royal family in 2017. They would make their exit a few years later. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in California with their two young children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

