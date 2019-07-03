Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't reveal identities of Archie's godparents

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they will christen their son, Archie Harrison, in a private ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement via Buckingham Palace on Wednesday which revealed some new details about the special occasion.

“Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will be christened in a small private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday 6th July,” the statement read. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look forward to sharing some images taken on the day by photographer Chris Allerton.”

“The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private,” the statement concluded.

Allerton has previously captured images for the couple on their wedding day in May 2018 and when they introduced Archie to the world.

Markle and Prince Harry welcomed Archie on May 3. In the fall, the new family of three is expected to visit Africa on a royal tour.

They are planning to visit the country of South Africa, with Prince Harry making stops in Malawi and Angola. "His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana on route to the other countries," the couple announced on social media.

“The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond,” the couple captioned an older photo of them, adding, "This will be their first official tour as a family!"

