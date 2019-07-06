Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle sports 'A' necklace, likely honoring baby Archie

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
“A” for adorable!

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon on July 4 to cheer on pal Serena Williams in the elite tennis championships and looked picture-perfect with a special new piece of jewelry.

Watching the London matchup with pals Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis, Duchess Meghan sported a white striped blazer, black top, skinny jeans and black stilettos, accessorizing with a summery straw hat, sunglasses and a delicate gold necklace with an “A” charm.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, left, smiles as she takes her seat on Court Number One to watch United States' Serena Williams play Slovenia's Kaja Juvan in a singles match during day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Hello! Magazine reports that the bling was a gift for the new mom from Verse Fine Jewelry following the birth of baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May.

The Duchess of Sussex watches Serena Williams play Kaja Juvan in a singles match during day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

“Meghan is modern, fashionable and always on-trend, and personalized jeweler is the biggest trend right now,” said Emma Swann, the brand’s founder and designer, according to Harper’s Bazaar.  “It's all about sentiment and love, which people adore, and to see her wearing the necklace is amazing."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, center, applauds from her seat on Court Number One during day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Eagle-eyed fans have since reported that the subtle piece retails for $590, and pointed out that the style moment is not the first time that the 37-year-old royal has kept a loved one close with sentimental jewelry.

In the early days of her relationship with now-husband Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan was seen wearing a similar necklace with “M” and “H” initial charms, fan blog Meghan’s Mirror reports.

Little Archie was christened Saturday in a private family ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child, born May 6, is seventh in line to the British throne.

