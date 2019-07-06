Meghan Markle sports 'A' necklace, likely honoring baby Archie

“A” for adorable!

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon on July 4 to cheer on pal Serena Williams in the elite tennis championships and looked picture-perfect with a special new piece of jewelry.

Watching the London matchup with pals Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis, Duchess Meghan sported a white striped blazer, black top, skinny jeans and black stilettos, accessorizing with a summery straw hat, sunglasses and a delicate gold necklace with an “A” charm.

SERENA WILLIAMS SPORTS SPECIAL NIKE 'BROOSH' AT WIMBLEDON

Hello! Magazine reports that the bling was a gift for the new mom from Verse Fine Jewelry following the birth of baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May.

“Meghan is modern, fashionable and always on-trend, and personalized jeweler is the biggest trend right now,” said Emma Swann, the brand’s founder and designer, according to Harper’s Bazaar. “It's all about sentiment and love, which people adore, and to see her wearing the necklace is amazing."

Eagle-eyed fans have since reported that the subtle piece retails for $590, and pointed out that the style moment is not the first time that the 37-year-old royal has kept a loved one close with sentimental jewelry.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In the early days of her relationship with now-husband Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan was seen wearing a similar necklace with “M” and “H” initial charms, fan blog Meghan’s Mirror reports.

Little Archie was christened Saturday in a private family ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child, born May 6, is seventh in line to the British throne.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP