Meghan Markle, Serena Williams celebrate the Duchess of Sussex's new show with Princess Lilibet in new video

Meghan Markle and her good friend Serena Williams have always been big supporters of one another.

On Saturday, Markle took to social media to give followers a rare glimpse of life at home with her three-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, and "Auntie" Williams playing Candy Land just days ahead of the launch of the Duchess of Sussex's new show, "With Love, Meghan," which premieres March 4.

"When the aunties comes to celebrate … and to play! Love you @serenawilliams," Markle captioned the video, paired with the song "Lovely Day" by Bill Withers playing in the background.

"3 days until the party begins. All are invited @netflix," Markle wrote with a follow-up photo of the trio playing the board game.

Last month, just two days before the show's original premiere date, Markle postponed the release of her latest venture, citing the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire in Southern California.

"At the request of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and with the full support of Netflix, the release of the show – a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California – has been moved from its previously announced January premiere date to March 4, due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires," a Netflix representative confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.

"I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," Markle said.

Experts said the postponement was a good move on Markle's part.

"It would have been wrong to launch her new show while the wildfires continue to rage through L.A.," royal photographer Helena Chard exclusively told Fox News Digital at the time. "I have to say it’s a first, her giving some thought to the release date of her series. She usually releases her work at the most inappropriate time, to the dismay and wrath of the general public."

"The public have understandably constantly berated her for being tone-deaf. She is hoping the public see her in a new light as a caring, helpful and kind person, thus changing their current perception of her."

Branding expert Doug Eldridge told Fox News Digital, "Given the scope and scale of devastation in California, this is a time to focus on the people and places that truly matter in life.

"Amid the tragedy, Markle has a real shot at achieving the one thing that's always eluded her: relatability. She doesn't need to play a character or rehearse a script; she just needs to be real."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Ashley Papa contributed to this post.