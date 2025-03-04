Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle corrects Mindy Kaling after awkward slip-up in Netflix series: ‘You know I’m Sussex now’

Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle show, 'With Love, Meghan,' is available to stream on Netflix

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
Meghan Markle ‘moved on’ from royal family drama, author claims Video

Princess Diana's biographer Andrew Morton, author of "The Queen: Her Story," weighs in on the future for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle is setting the record straight.

The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," became available for streaming on March 4. It features celebrity pals and chefs as the 43-year-old shares her tips and tricks on things like cooking, gardening and hosting.

In the second episode, the mother of two teamed up with Mindy Kaling to create a kids' garden tea party. According to Markle, the two have been "email pen pals" since "The Office" alum appeared on her "Archetypes" podcast in 2022.

MEGHAN MARKLE ADMITS TO MAKING ‘MISTAKES’ IN LAUNCHING AS EVER LIFESTYLE BRAND

A close-up of Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling making bellinis in the kitchen.

Mindy Kaling, right, appears in the second episode of "With Love, Meghan." (Justin Coit/Netflix © 2025)

As the women bonded in the kitchen, Markle described how she was a "latchkey kid" who "grew up with fast food and TV tray dinners, microwavable kids’ meals." She also noted that she "grew up with that and watching ‘Jeopardy!’ and having a lot of fast food — Taco Bell, Jack in the Box."

Kaling exclaimed, "People wouldn’t believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box."

Markle corrected the 45-year-old, stating while smiling, "It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now."

Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling sitting down and having a tea party surrounded by balloons.

Mindy Kaling and Meghan Markle bonded over being busy moms. (Netflix © 2025)

The former "Suits" star explained how "meaningful" the moniker is.

"You have kids, and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children,’" said Markle. "I didn’t know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name, our little family name.’"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020. They are raising their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito, California. They still hold their royal titles.

Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling walk through outdoor nursery

While Meghan Markle mentions her children frequently in the series, they don't make an appearance. (Netflix)

In an interview published on Monday, Markle spoke to People magazine about the special significance behind their family name.

"I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H [Prince Harry] and I all have together," she said. "It means a lot to me."

She noted that the Sussex name "is part of our love story."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with friends toasting at a garden.

Prince Harry makes a brief appearance in the final episode of "With Love, Meghan." (Jake Rosenberg/Netflix © 2025)

"I think as the kids get older, they’re so excited about, ‘Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?’ I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now, a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex."

Queen Elizabeth II bestowed the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Harry and Markle when they married in 2018. 

According to People magazine, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, use Sussex as their surname, a tradition within the royal family. The outlet noted that Harry was known as "Harry Wales" during his school years, adopting his father, King Charles III’s, former title, Prince of Wales, as his last name.

Meghan Markle smiling wearing a floral dress cooking in the kitchen.

Meghan Markle became Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, when she married Prince Harry in 2018. (Jake Rosenberg/Netflix © 2025)

Archie and Lilibet were previously known as "Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor" and "Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor." They were granted the titles of prince and princess after their grandfather, 76, ascended to the throne in 2022.

Their names were updated to "Prince Archie of Sussex" and "Princess Lilibet of Sussex" on the royal family’s website.

While Markle often brought up her children in the series, they don’t appear. Harry made a brief appearance in the final episode, along with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Meghan Markle toasting with friends at her kitchen.

From left, Meghan Markle is seen with pals Abigail Spencer and Kelly Zafjen in "With Love, Meghan." (Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

"It’s a real delight to be a present parent," said Markle on the show. "It’s a luxury because we all have to work."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

