When will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release the first photo of royal baby?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke from royal tradition when they opted to keep the birth of their son private. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a baby boy on Monday.

The couple's decision was a big change from how Prince William and Kate Middleton handled the births of their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

After each delivery, Middleton, 37, posed and waved with their newborn outside of the infamous Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. But Meghan and Harry announced in an April 11 statement that they "have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private" and will share photos of their newborn only after" they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

One of the many likely reasons behind their decision is Harry's disdain for the often-intrusive coverage of the royals by the British press. This caused him and Meghan to tone down expectations for what information will be released about the new baby.

But the beaming new dad gave royal watchers a new hint as to when they can expect the first glimpse at the bouncing bundle of joy.

Speaking to reporters outside of Windsor Castle on Monday, Harry said a first-look will come soon.

"I think we'll be seeing you guys in probably two days time as planned as a family to be able to share it with you guys and so [you] can see the baby smiling," he shared. Harry also stated they are still working on coming up with a name for their son who is seventh-in-line to the throne.

Meghan and Harry have previously indicated it will be several days before they show the baby to the world, and there has been speculation that they will do so first using their new Instagram account. They announced the baby's birth on Instagram first.

