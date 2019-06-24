Meghan Markle's estranged half-brother wants to go to Archie's christening

Despite over a year of estrangement, Meghan Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., is hoping to score an invitation to baby Archie's christening.

“I can’t say whether I’m going to be invited, you know," Thomas, 53, told Express in an interview published Sunday. "I can’t say if Meghan is going to say, ‘OK, enough is enough and, yes, I want my family back in my life.’"

He added of Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's son's upcoming baptism, "That would be wonderful but I can’t answer that question. Of course we all want to be there, because that is a big deal."

Thomas famously begged Prince Harry to call off the wedding to the former "Suits" actress leading up to the big day.

No one from Duchess Meghan's paternal family was invited to the royal wedding except her father, Thomas Sr., who backed out at the last minute due to a heart condition. Before bailing, the elder Thomas had been busted staging paparazzi photos at the behest of his other daughter, Samantha Markle, from whom Duchess Meghan is also estranged.

Duchess Meghan, 37, appealed to her father in a handwritten letter in August 2018 begging him to stop speaking to the press. He later released the letter to a tabloid.

Now, Thomas Jr., says, “I’m on a personal crusade to better the family image right now and it’s going be a slow, long process.”

One way he's apparently attempting to do that is through his fledgling career as a celebrity boxer. He won his first match on a technicality after getting slugged in the non-royal family jewels three times.

"We've been dragged through the gutter long enough," Thomas Jr. lamented. "It's about time we get some peace in our lives."

He added of his and Duchess Meghan's father, "He wants his grandchild in his life and he wants Meghan back.”