Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal details of royal transition

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are one step closer to officially stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

The Sussexes shocked the world last month when they announced their plans to step back and live financially independent of the crown, dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

Following their announcement, Queen Elizabeth called for a face-to-face meeting with Harry, 35, and other members of the royal family in order to iron out logistics of his and Markle’s decision -- part of the agreement from the meeting was that there would be a "period of transition."

Now, in a new post to Meghan, 38, and Harry's website on Friday titled "Spring 2020 Transition," the Sussexes are sharing exactly what that means, as well as their plans for the future.

"We are pleased to now be able to share with you an update on many of the details agreed at a meeting of The Royal Family in January 2020, which outlines The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new roles, taking effect Spring 2020," the post reads. "We had hoped to be allowed to share these details with you sooner (to mitigate any confusion and subsequent misreporting), but the facts below should help provide some clarification around this transition and the steps for the future."

The details outlined on the website include: a previously reported review period that will take place after 12 months; the Sussexes will be financially independent; they will retain but will not use their HRH -- His or Her Royal Highness -- titles; and they won't make any "representative duties" on behalf of the Queen, but they will be allowed to maintain their patronages.

In addition, Prince Harry will still keep his place as sixth in line to the throne.

Here are a few more takeaways from the couple's announcement on Friday:

Finances

The website states that: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will become privately funded members of The Royal Family with permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests."

Harry's military ranks

As for Harry's relation to the military, he "will retain the rank of Major, and honorary ranks of Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader," the site explains.

"During this 12-month period of review, The Duke’s official military appointments will not be used, as they are in the gift of the Sovereign," the site notes. "No new appointments will be made to fill these roles before the 12-month review of the new arrangements is completed."

The website further explains that Harry will still "continue his unwavering support to the military community," just in a "non-official capacity."

Being the founder of the Invictus Games, Harry will also "proudly continue supporting the military community around the world" through the Invictus Games Foundation, as well as the Endeavour Fund, according to the post.

Security for the family

In terms of security for the couple and their 9-month-old son Archie, the site states that: "It is agreed that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to require effective security to protect them and their son."

According to the site, the agreement was based on Harry's "public profile by virtue of being born into The Royal Family" and his military service, as well as Meghan's "own independent profile, and the shared threat and risk level documented specifically over the last few years."

Buckingham Palace

The site also says the couple will no longer hold an office at Buckingham Palace.

"The Duke and Duchess shared this news with their team personally in January once they knew of the decision, and have worked closely with their staff to ensure a smooth transition for each of them," the post reads.

It added: "Over the last month and a half, The Duke and Duchess have remained actively involved in this process, which has understandably been saddening for The Duke and Duchess and their loyal staff, given the closeness of Their Royal Highnesses and their dedicated team."

The words "Royal" and "Sussex Royal"

As previously stated in January, Meghan and Harry "do not plan to start a foundation." According to the site, the couple intends to "develop a new way to effect change and complement the efforts made by so many excellent foundations globally."

The nonprofit entity "will be in addition to their cause-driven work that they remain deeply committed to," the site says, adding that "given the specific U.K. government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal,’ it has been therefore agreed that their nonprofit organization will not utilize the name ‘Sussex Royal’ or any other iteration of ‘Royal.'"

Due to this reason, Harry and Meghan's trademark applications that were filed as "protective measures" have been removed.

The site also notes that the Sussexes "do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the U.K. or otherwise) when the transition occurs [in] Spring 2020."

Spring 2020

The website concluded by sharing that in Spring 2020, the Sussexes' "digital channels will be refreshed as they introduce the next exciting phase to you."