Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't use 'Sussex Royal' after stepping back as senior members of royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will refrain from using the word "royal" or "Sussex Royal" brand in any capacity going forward, a spokesperson for the couple said on Friday.

“While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new nonprofit organization, given the specific U.K. government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal,’ it has been therefore agreed that their nonprofit organization, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” the spokesperson said in a statement, People magazine reported. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ in any territory post-Spring 2020.”

The walk-back comes about two months after the couple filed to trademark the verbiage “Sussex Royal” for when their organization is launched this spring. However, per the spokesperson, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, simply filed the trademark as a precautionary measure, adding that the applications have since been removed altogether.

The conversation surrounding the overall use of their royal titles has been ongoing since the pair decided to “step back” as senior members of the royal family in January. Additionally, their charity foundation was originally expected to be named “Sussex Royal, the Charity Foundation,” according to People.

Recent confusion also developed surrounding Markle's official title, which Buckingham Palace announced would be Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but it was pointed out that a comma between a first name and a royal title was generally reserved for only divorced wives or widows. In recent years, the title stylization has been used twice: Diana, Princess of Wales, and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Furthermore, it was revealed this week that Harry and Markle would be officially stepping back soon, as the agreed-upon arrangement with Queen Elizabeth II is to go into effect on March 31, and gone, too, is their primary office at Buckingham Palace, which also transfers any representation over to their United Kingdom charity foundation.

“The Duke and Duchess will be spending their time in both the United Kingdom and North America,” the spokesperson said. “In addition to continuing to work closely with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the U.K. and the Commonwealth throughout the year, The Duke and Duchess have also been undertaking meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish a new nonprofit organization. The details of this new organization will be shared later in the year.”

“In general, the themes of their cause-related work will remain unchanged, which includes the Commonwealth, community, youth empowerment and mental health, collectively,” the statement added.

Given the unique circumstances of the agreement, a review period has also been established and will take place after 12 months.

“As there is no precedent for this new model of working and eventual financial independence, the Royal Family and The Sussexes have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties,” the spokesperson said.

Although Harry and Meghan will retain their HRH -- His or Her Royal Highness -- titles, they won’t actively use the monikers and will simply be referred to as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as their additional titles of The Earl and Countess of Dumbarton and The Baron and Baroness Kilkeel, which they were given upon tying the knot.

Prince Harry will still keep his place as sixth in line to the throne.

Harry and Markle have reportedly marveled at their decision to move to Canada, according to Us Weekly.

"Harry and Meghan have escaped the chaos back home and are genuinely happy," the source told the magazine. "They're really enjoying Canada."

The source also claimed Markle and Harry's life outside of the United Kingdom is a "completely different world."

According to Sky News, the duo will be busy with leftover royal duties between now and the March 31 deadline. The outlet reported that they’ve got at least six more engagements before they can make good on their plans, which have been playfully dubbed “Megxit.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in attendance at an "exclusive" JPMorgan event earlier this month held at the 1Hotel in Miami's South Beach, where Prince Harry delivered a speech, Fox News confirmed. The duo reportedly also recently visited the campus of Stanford University in California, where they met with professors about their charitable endeavors.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.