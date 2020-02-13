Meghan Markle, Prince Harry visit Stanford University: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have gone back to school.

A palace source confirmed to Today that the duo visited Stanford University on Tuesday to meet with professors and academic professionals.

According to the outlet, the royals flew commercial and were greeted by university president Marc Tessier-Lavigne.

PRINCE HARRY 'DOESN'T REGRET' MEGXIT, IS 'HAPPIER' IN CANADA: REPORT

The meeting was reportedly held to discuss a new charitable foundation that Markle, 38, and Harry, 35, are developing, as they indicated they would be doing in their announcement to "step back" as senior members of the royal family and move part-time to Canada.

KATE MIDDLETON IS UNDER 'PRESSURE' TO MODERNIZE THE MONARCHY FOLLOWING 'MEGXIT,' ROYAL EXPERT CLAIMS

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," said their statement in January.

The meeting comes just over a month after Harry and Markle's historic "Megxit" announcement, in which they said they plan to become "financially independent."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple's work has not ceased since their announcement, as Markle made appearances at multiple charities in Canda and a partnership with Disney was announced, for which she provided voiceover work on an upcoming project in exchange for a contribution to a wildlife charity.