Meghan Markle, Prince Harry taking extreme measures to protect their household from coronavirus: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly directing their staff to take measures to protect them and their son from the coronavirus pandemic.

The duo is reportedly self-isolating at their home in Canada after finishing up the last of their official royal duties in the U.K. Although they are reportedly happy to be in Canada during this time of uncertainty, a friend tells The Daily Mail that Harry is concerned for his royal relatives across the pond.

“Meghan said they are grateful, especially Harry, that they could spend time with his family before all this insanity began,” an insider told the outlet.

“Meghan said [Harry] has been in contact with both his father and grandmother. He urged them to stay safe and to take extra precautions,” the person continued.

The insider also claims that the Duchess of Sussex is taking special precautions to protect her and her family from infection such as requiring the people who work on their property or run errands such as grocery shopping to wear latex gloves at all times and to follow a strict hygiene protocol.

The royal couple welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May of 2019.

“Only a select few will be able to interact with her, Harry and Archie. She said she's keeping it to a bare minimum," the friend claims.

Although the couple seems to be taking measures to prevent getting the COVID-19 virus themselves, the friend notes that neither Meghan nor Harry are sitting idle. They are reportedly working with a mental health non-profit to “create some sort of online support system for those most vulnerable, like new mothers suffering from postpartum depression.”

“Meghan said just because they are isolating themselves, it doesn't mean they can't help. They aren't just sitting around at home doing nothing,” the insider added.

They continued: “Meghan told her inner circle that what's happening in the world right now is a mental health crisis.”

Above all, Markle is reportedly urging those around her not to panic.

“She said panicking won't do any good. It's just not an option in her household. She doesn't want Archie picking up on any unnecessary stress and tension,” the insider concluded. “Her home is her sanctuary and it's a place of peace and calm.”

A royal source recently told People that, in addition to taking measures around the home, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “taking government advice” on how best to conduct themselves in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.