Meghan Markle
Published

Coronavirus fears led Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to leave Archie in Canada during UK visit: reports

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Fears of the coronavirus pandemic influenced Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to leave their son Archie in Canada as the pair wrapped up their royal engagements in the United Kingdom this week, according to a new report.

The Duchess of Sussex made her final appearance in the U.K. on Monday, where she met with scholars at Buckingham Palace. The mother of one ended up discussing concerns of the pandemic, one person in attendance revealed.

"The decision to leave Archie behind in Canada came not out of petty spite, as reported in some areas, but out of concern for his health during the threat of a global pandemic," Telegraph columnist Byrony Gordon wrote.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor in in Cape Town, South Africa. (Toby Melville/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Meghan and Harry were first branded as "spiteful" when the pair touched down in the U.K. without Archie in tow. Multiple reports claimed Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were missing out on quality time with their great-grandson.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially retire from their senior royal statuses on March 31, when they will no longer hold an office at Buckingham Palace, People magazine previously revealed.

Despite their distance from Archie, Meghan and Harry used Facetime with their 10-month-old son "every day," a source told People.

From left, Britain's Prince Harry, Prince William, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge leave the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London Monday March 9. (Phil Harris / Pool via AP)

Meanwhile, one insider told the U.K.'s Express that Meghan's decision as a new mom was to keep Archie safe.

"She said it's not like she was intentionally keeping him away, but it made no sense to bring him and put him in harm's way," the insider claimed.

Additionally, Express reported that Meghan finds the coronavirus risks "alarming" and is "glad" to have left the U.K. amid the global fears earlier this week.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05 in London, England.  (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

One royal expert, Omid Scobie, who has witnessed Meghan and Harry's relationship since their engagement began in 2017, said the couple were essentially forced into the remarkable Megxit.

The Harper's Bazaar royal editor claimed the couple's decision is one they "still feel wasn't necessary" but the pair was "left with no other choice but to create their own change after being left to fend for themselves" — even amid Meghan's pregnancy.