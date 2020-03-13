Coronavirus fears led Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to leave Archie in Canada during UK visit: reports

Fears of the coronavirus pandemic influenced Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to leave their son Archie in Canada as the pair wrapped up their royal engagements in the United Kingdom this week, according to a new report.

The Duchess of Sussex made her final appearance in the U.K. on Monday, where she met with scholars at Buckingham Palace. The mother of one ended up discussing concerns of the pandemic, one person in attendance revealed.

"The decision to leave Archie behind in Canada came not out of petty spite, as reported in some areas, but out of concern for his health during the threat of a global pandemic," Telegraph columnist Byrony Gordon wrote.

Meghan and Harry were first branded as "spiteful" when the pair touched down in the U.K. without Archie in tow. Multiple reports claimed Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were missing out on quality time with their great-grandson.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially retire from their senior royal statuses on March 31, when they will no longer hold an office at Buckingham Palace, People magazine previously revealed.

Despite their distance from Archie, Meghan and Harry used Facetime with their 10-month-old son "every day," a source told People.

Meanwhile, one insider told the U.K.'s Express that Meghan's decision as a new mom was to keep Archie safe.

"She said it's not like she was intentionally keeping him away, but it made no sense to bring him and put him in harm's way," the insider claimed.

Additionally, Express reported that Meghan finds the coronavirus risks "alarming" and is "glad" to have left the U.K. amid the global fears earlier this week.

One royal expert, Omid Scobie, who has witnessed Meghan and Harry's relationship since their engagement began in 2017, said the couple were essentially forced into the remarkable Megxit.

The Harper's Bazaar royal editor claimed the couple's decision is one they "still feel wasn't necessary" but the pair was "left with no other choice but to create their own change after being left to fend for themselves" — even amid Meghan's pregnancy.