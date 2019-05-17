Birth certificate for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's son Archie reveals new details about royal birth

The birth certificate for the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, reveals new details about their newborn, Archie.

The certificate filed Friday shows that Meghan did not give birth to the child in the couple's Frogmore Cottage home, as had been rumored, but instead a private hospital in London.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born at the Portland Hospital in central London on May 6. He is seventh in line for the British throne.

Harry and Meghan announced weeks before the birth that they wanted to keep many details of his birth private.

Meghan's name is listed on the birth certificate as Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

The new mom recently celebrated her first Mother's Day and shared a photo on their Instagram account of Meghan's hands holding baby Archie's feet.

Princess Diana's favorite flowers, forget-me-nots, were seen in the background.

"Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered," the caption reads. "We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex."

The post also quoted a poem called "Lands", reading, "my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived [sic]."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.