Meghan Markle, Prince William wish Prince Harry a happy birthday with sweet messages

Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton honored Prince Harry on his 35th birthday on Sunday with heartwarming messages for the Duke of Sussex.

Duchess Meghan, 38, posted a collage of photos of Prince Harry from throughout his life, including a snapshot of his mother, the late Princess Diana of Wales, holding him as a baby, a teen photo with Prince William, a photo from their wedding day and another from their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's christening.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex," the Sussexes' joint Instagram account read.

It continued, "A birthday message from The Duchess of Sussex: 'Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you. Happiest birthday!'"

Prince William, 37, and Duchess Catherine, 37, wrote from the Kensington Royal account, "Wishing a very happy birthday to the Duke of Sussex today!"

The message accompanied a photo of the princes together sharing a chuckle.

Royal watchers speculated that the Kensingtons' message was a sign that a "royal rift" was over, thanks largely in part to the birth of the Sussexes' son.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously speculated that there was "a genuine rift between the princes that had been brewing since Harry’s engagement to Meghan [in late 2017].” She added, "According to a friend of the brothers, they fell out after William voiced his concerns that Harry’s relationship with Meghan was moving too quickly."

“’William had concerns and Harry resented that,’ says the friend,” continued Nicholl. “Harry also felt that William and Kate hadn’t made enough effort with Meghan. At one stage the situation between Harry and William was so strained that they were not on speaking terms, but things have been ‘much better’ since Archie’s arrival.”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.