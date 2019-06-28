Princess Diana almost starred in ‘Bodyguard’ sequel with Sarah Ferguson’s help, says Kevin Costner

Princess Diana of Wales almost made her debut as a movie star.

Kevin Costner told PeopleTV’s “Couch Surfing” on Friday the late British royal was interested in appearing in the sequel to his 1992 hit film “The Bodyguard,” which originally starred Whitney Houston.

The actor and Oscar-winning director told the outlet it was Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, who facilitated the connection.

“Sarah was really important,” said the 64-year-old. “I always respect Sarah because she’s the one that set up the conversation between me and Diana. She was the one that set it up, and she never said, ‘Well, what about me? I’m a princess too.’ She was just so supportive of the idea.”

Costner alleged Diana agreed to him writing the film with her in mind for what would have been her first acting role. Still, she did also express some concerns.

“I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone, and she asked the question, she goes, ‘Are we going to have like a kissing scene?’” recalled Costner. “She said it in a very respectful way. She was nervous because her life was very governed. And I said, ‘Yeah, there’s going to be a little bit of that, but we can make that OK too.’”

Costner first claimed Diana was his choice for a “Bodyguard” sequel in an interview with Anderson Cooper.

“Diana and I had been talking about doing ‘Bodyguard 2,’” said Costner at the time, as reported by New York Daily News in 2012. “I told her I would take care of her just the same way that I took care of Whitney.”

But despite the princess’ lack of experience in Hollywood, she reportedly seemed eager to take on the challenge.

“She wanted me to write it for her,” said Costner. “I said, ‘I’ll tailor it for you if you’re interested,” said Costner. “She goes, ‘I am interested.’”

Costner alleged he received a draft of the sequel script one day before Diana’s 1997 death in a Paris car crash at age 36.

Diana left behind two sons whom she shared with former husband Prince Charles: Princes William and Harry.

Harry, now 34, went on to marry American actress Meghan Markle, 37, in 2018. They welcomed a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May of this year.