Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's cheery Christmas card featuring 1-year-old son Archie revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in the holiday spirit.

Just a few days before the Christmas holiday, the royal duo's Christmas card was shared on social media by Mayhew, an animal welfare charity.

The picture on the card features Markle, 39, Harry, 36, their 1-year-old son Archie and their two pups sitting in front of a white and blue playhouse outdoors.

"Wishing you a very merry Christmas and a happy new year," reads the card above the illustration.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY WIN CASE OVER NEWS AGENCY TO NOT PUBLISH PHOTOS OF THEM OR SON ARCHIE

"We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community," read the charity's tweet. "From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas."

"The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’s mother," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess said, per Town & Country.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S OLD CHRISTMAS-HOSTING ADVICE RESURFACES ONLINE

They added: "The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays."

On Mayhew's website, it's confirmed that the Sussexes has made a personal donation to the organization this year. They shared a quote from a message the royal send Mayhew with their Christmas card.

"This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind," said the note. From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The funds from the donation will help Mayhew in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the site said, "to reach the animals and people who are struggling."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The family will reportedly spend the holiday in California due to coronavirus concerns rather than travel to the UK to visit the rest of the royal family.