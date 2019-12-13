Meghan Markle's old Christmas-hosting advice resurfaces online

Long before she was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was a confident “hostess with the mostest,” as evidenced by some savvy Christmastime entertaining advice from an old interview that recently resurfaced.

In 2015, the former “Suits” star gave an interview to Grazia magazine, during which she shared her go-to tips for a festive yuletide celebration with friends.

For starters, the now-royal confessed that she played by her own decorating rules, from hanging natural garland in unusual places to setting an all-white tablescape.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S DESIGNER PAL ORDERED TO STOP ADVERTISING WITH ROYAL'S PHOTOS: REPORT

"Traditionally garland or magnolia branches are used to adorn a stairwell banister or mantle. Take this concept and trim the outline of a mirror or beautiful piece of artwork that is centrally located in your entry hallway or living room,” Markle suggested, per Insider.

As for the dinner table, the then-blogger – whose advice could be found at her site, "The Tig" – adored a clean, “crisp” setting.

"When creating a tablescape, keep it simple and crisp with an all-white tablecloth, runner and napkins," Markle advised. "Accent with gilded plates and napkin rings and use a stylish set of cutlery. All-white flowers placed in the low vases are the perfect centerpiece."

And for an instant touch of “formality,” she recommended using silver-toned trays and platters for serving.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

For favorite fare, Markle shared recipes for a spiced holiday cocktail with almond milk and bourbon, and maple glazed potato wedges that were always a “crowd favorite.”

When wrapping up the finishing touches, the actress reportedly emphasized the fun of establishing your own traditions.

“Holidays with your friends allows you to break the family traditions and avoid Aunt Julie's fruit cake! Have each of your friends bring a dish or cook together in the kitchen,” she said, according to Grazia. “If you do not have a proper set-up, use your dining room table or kitchen counter as a buffet.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though it remains to be determined whether or not the Sussex family will spend Christmas at Sandringham with the rest of the royal clan, it's a safe bet that Duchess Meghan may whip out some of her old tricks this holiday season. Here's hoping everyone likes maple-glazed potato wedges.