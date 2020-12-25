Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry's Christmas away from the royal family to be 'special'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating their first Christmas in the United States with their son Archie, 1.

This is the second time that Harry has celebrated the holiday away from his family in England. Last year, the couple spent Christmas in Canada.

According to People, Meghan and Harry are spending Christmas at their home in Montecito, Calif.

"It's Harry's second Christmas away from England, and Meghan wants to make sure it's special for everyone," a source told the magazine. "They are creating their own traditions at their new home."

Just a few days before the Christmas holiday, the royal duo's Christmas card was shared on social media by Mayhew, an animal welfare charity.

The picture on the card features Markle, 39, Harry, 36, Archie and their two pups sitting in front of a white and blue playhouse outdoors.

"Wishing you a very merry Christmas and a happy new year," reads the card above the illustration.

"We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community," read the charity's tweet. "From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas."

"The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’ mother," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess said, per Town & Country.

They added: "The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays."