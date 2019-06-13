Meghan Markle, Prince Harry made new nanny sign ‘an extensive non-disclosure agreement,’ royal expert claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t taking any chances when it comes to their firstborn.

Just five weeks after welcoming Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple have hired a nanny to help them settle into parenthood. And, not surprisingly, she is bound to secrecy.

“I’ve heard from very reliable sources that the new nanny who has been appointed by the Sussexes had to sign quite an extensive non-disclosure agreement,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told ETOnline Thursday.

Nicholl added Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, has returned back home to the United States from the U.K.

And while the Duchess of Sussex has hired help, Nicholl claimed she’s still facing some sleepless nights as a new mom.

“Meghan’s been up in the night nursing, feeding on demand every few hours,” said Nicholl to the outlet. “Apparently he’s a hungry little baby.”

According to Nicholl, the 37-year-old’s hands-on approach to motherhood is the reason why she appeared weary during her first public post-birth outing on Saturday for the Trooping the Colour festivities.

“Meghan hasn’t been hitting the gym — she hasn’t been in any hurry to get back into shape,” explained Nicholl. “No hard training. No weights. She’s enjoying this time — she’s being gentle to herself.”

As for when Archie will make another appearance, Nicholl said Father’s Day is a big possibility for royal fans.

“To mark Father’s Day with baby Archie is going to be really special, and if we’re lucky, who knows — we may even get a new glimpse on Instagram,” she said.

Sarajane Ambrose, founder of Imperial Nannies, a leading childcare agency in London, told People magazine in April the couple could opt for a male nanny or “manny” as they are known across the pond.

“There was a trend for male nannies a few years ago, but it’s really the personality match that’s important,” said Ambrose. “… He or she has to be professional, discreet, do a very good job and be prepared to not only speak to anybody about her experiences there. They will be on their toes the whole time and it can be isolating too.”

Ambrose, who has worked with members of the British royal family, as well as other European royals, wouldn’t comment to the magazine on whether Markle and Harry are using an agency such as hers. She also said “mannies” count for only 10 percent of the candidates on her book. However, she shared that at this point, the former American actress already has it covered.

“The Duchess of Sussex is up to date on all the different options, she knows what she’s doing, she’s done her research and she knows exactly what she is looking for,” explained Ambrose. “... She’s worldly and she has a huge network of friends, many of whom have had children, so I think she will have been offered lots and lots of advice — it’s up to her which advice she takes!”

Ambrose noted lots of Americans tend to favor a British nanny possibly due to their mannerisms, but the former “Suits” star could have another idea in mind.

Russell Myers, royal editor of UK’s Daily Mirror and chief executive reporter claimed a source close to the couple revealed Markle was looking for an American nanny to welcome into her royal household.

“Meghan and Harry have clear ideas on how to bring up their children,” claimed the source. “Meghan was clear in telling recruiters she favors an American over a Brit and wants them to feel part of the family rather than a uniformed member of staff.”

“That is important to her,” continued the source. “She’s never hidden the fact she is fiercely proud of her American roots. They are keen to explore the possibility of a male nanny.”

Nicholl previously told ETOnline that the arrival of Archie also means the possible end of the royal family feud. She shared that the baby’s birth on May 6 is seemingly bringing Harry, 34, closer to his big brother, Prince William, following reports of a rift between the two siblings.

Nicholl said that a feud between the brothers definitely happened before Markle and Harry married in 2018 and that the newborn “has probably really helped to improve the relationship.”

"I was told by a very senior royal source that actually they weren't talking to each other at one point," Nicholl said. "I certainly think now that Archie is here, it has probably really helped to improve the relationship. William is over-the-moon that his brother is a dad."

Rumors of a crack between the princes have dominated headlines in recent months. At the family's Easter service in April, the brothers were reportedly distant from one another, not speaking to each other outside of St. George's Chapel in Windsor, either before or after the service.

Nicholl previously said in a documentary the issue between the princes was sparked after William grew increasingly worried about his whirlwind romance with Markle.

“William was quite concerned that the relationship had moved so quickly,” she said “And being close to Harry, you know, probably the only person close enough to say to Harry, ‘This seems to be moving quickly. Are you sure?’ And I think what was meant as well-intended brotherly advice just riled Harry.”

But Archie – born 7 pounds, 3 ounces – might be bringing the brothers back together. Royal experts speculated the two would likely become closer now that they're both parents.

“William and Harry will want their children to know their cousins and do things together, so they will work harder at their relationship,” a source close to the royal family said. “The brothers will have a different kind of relationship and move on.”

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.