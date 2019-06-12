Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton had a 'real moment of continuity' at queen's birthday parade, says royal expert

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton recently came together to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's birthday at the Trooping the Colour.

The Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge showed a united front on Saturday as they rode in the same carriage together, along with Prince Harry and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on their way to Buckingham Palace.

The occasion marked Duchess Meghan's first public appearance since the photocall following the birth of her and Prince Harry's son, Archie Harrison.

The sisters-in-laws appeared at ease, according to U.K. journalist Emma Forbes -- whose father, filmmaker Bryan Forbes, reportedly had ties to the royal family.

She told People magazine in an interview published on Wednesday that, “Everybody was smiling and looked happy.

"It was a real moment of continuity," she added.

Recently, there was speculation that the royal family members were at odds with each other after it was announced the family was breaking up the Royal Foundation charity so the couples can focus on their individual charitable work.

On the balcony at Buckingham, the couples stood on opposite sides of the Queen while Prince William and Duchess Kate's three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis -- were in front.

Forbes thinks Markle and Middleton's relationship has shifted now that the new addition to the family is settling in. “I think in the beginning, Kate was really sweet,” Forbes explained to the outlet.

“Meghan doesn’t come from that or wasn’t born into that type of lifestyle, so I think Kate was very much a role model in the beginning of what you do. I mean, imagine how daunting it must be to go from being an actress to being a part of the English royal family and knowing exactly what to do at events," she added.

The two women, both 37, have also bonded over motherhood. Duchess Meghan has been on maternity leave and spending time at her Frogmore Cottage home, while Prince Harry hasn't taken paternity leave. He's been steadily making appearances over the last month.

It's been reported that Duchess Meghan's next public appearance will be at Wimbledon. Last year she attended with Kate in support of her friend, Serena Williams, being in the finals of the tennis tournament.