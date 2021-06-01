Meghan Markle, Prince Harry once hinted at baby girl names they like

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have already tipped people off to potential names for their expected baby girl this summer.

In January 2019, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, had a conversation with a 7-year-old girl in the U.K. town of Birkenhead and the young student, Megan Dudley, offered up a name suggestion to Markle, according to People magazine.

"I asked her whether she would call her baby Amy if she has a girl, and she said, 'That's a really pretty name, I like it. We'll have to think about it,'" Dudley reportedly told journalists.

Meanwhile, Harry, 35, was said to have taken a liking to the name, "Lily" and supposedly inquired to a mother about how she spelled her daughter’s name.

The royal couple was also pressed about baby names in October 2018 when they toured Australia.

"We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone, we’re going to sit down and have a look at them," Markle said at the time.

Harry is also said to have called Harriet a "great name," which would make sense given how close it is to Harry.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S SON ARCHIE GETS SWEET BIRTHDAY MESSAGES FROM ROYAL FAMILY

Many have speculated that the royal couple may pay a tribute to Harry’s mother Princess Diana with their name selection as Diana and Elizabeth, named after Harry's grandmother the Queen, are near the top of the leaderboard at 5/1 and 10/1 odds, respectively.

Furthermore, according to the U.K. gambling site Ladbrokes, the name Philippa has also emerged as a popular favorite for Meghan and Harry's daughter. Last month, the book slashed the betting odds on the name to 3/1, People reported at the time.

"The support for baby Philippa is showing no signs of slowing down, and we've been forced to trim the odds again that it's the name for Harry and Meghan's daughter," Jessica O'Reilly of Ladbrokes told the publication.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed Archie into the world at 5:26 a.m on May 6th, 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the news via their former joint Instagram account, Sussex Royal.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.," the couple announced.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP