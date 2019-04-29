Prince William jokes that he has 'no idea' when Meghan Markle will give birth

Prince William says he knows as much about Meghan Markle's birth plans as the rest of the world.

When asked at an event in New Zealand over the weekend what the status is of the royal baby, William, 36, replied, “I haven’t got my phone on me. I have no idea! You guys will find out before I do at this rate!”

While William's remark was a lighthearted one, it may also be a testament to the privacy with which Markle, 37, and Prince Harry have strictly kept for the birth of Baby Sussex.

The former "Suits" star will reportedly have a home birth at her and Harry's newly renovated home at Frogmore Cottage.

Markle is said to have nixed Queen Elizabeth's royal doctors, both of whom delivered William and Kate Middleton's three children.

The Duchess of Sussex will, however, have a helicopter on standby in case she requires hospitalization at any time.

Unlike Middleton, Markle will not pose for photos immediately after the birth of baby Sussex, a practice for which she reportedly "feels sorry for" the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kensington Palace previously confirmed Harry and Markle's request for privacy surrounding their welcoming Baby Sussex into the world.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private," the palace said in a statement. "The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Reports also claimed over the weekend that Markle and Harry will likely go on a tour of Africa after the birth of Baby Sussex.

The Sunday Times reported that the Sussex royals will head to Africa in the fall, likely with their infant in tow. The news comes after the outlet previously reported that the couple may actually live in Africa at some point in an effort to distance themselves from William, who allegedly wanted to stay in the spotlight with Middleton as they prepared to take over the monarchy.

Markle is reportedly due any day now. Her mother, Doria Ragland, arrived in London last week ahead of Baby Sussex's birth.