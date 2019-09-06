Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bringing baby Archie on 10-day Africa trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced a 10-day trip to Africa -- and they're bringing Archie.

Representatives for the British royal family say Prince Harry will get to see the legacy of his late mother's humanitarian work in Angola during a fall trip to southern Africa.

Buckingham Palace released details Friday of the trip Harry is taking with his wife, Meghan, and their infant son, who was born in May.

"The Duke is especially proud to continue the legacy left by his mother with her work in Angola as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of landmines," the statement said.

The itinerary has Meghan and Archie staying in South Africa for the entire Sept. 23-Oct. 2 trip. Harry also plans to go to Angola, Malawi and Botswana.

Harry's private secretary, Sam Cohen, said that while in Angola the prince will see land mine clearing work that has continued long after Princess Diana brought worldwide attention to the problem. She died in 1997.

Meghan will visit South African organizations promoting women's education, health, entrepreneurship and leadership.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.