Meghan Markle, Prince Harry cut off her father, won't let him meet baby Archie: report

Meghan Markle has no plans to speak to her father again after Thomas Markle lashed out at her and Prince Harry in another bombshell interview.

The Duchess, 38, decided to cut all ties following her dad’s public betrayals, sources close to the Sussexes have revealed.

The royal couple also have no intention of letting Thomas, 74, ever see his grandson Archie, who is nearly four months old.

One source told The Sun: “It’s a terribly sad situation but Meghan has made the very difficult decision that she doesn’t have an active relationship with her father anymore.

“This was actually a decision she made some time ago and it is something she’s now coming to terms with.

“It’s obviously heartbreaking for her but she has to protect herself, her husband and her son.

"Thomas hasn’t met Harry and it’s unlikely he’ll meet Archie either.”

Thomas, a former Hollywood lighting director who lives in Rosarito, Mexico, stirred up more trouble at the weekend by having a dig at Meghan and Harry’s recent trips on private jets.

Thomas, who has two other children, also said he would “love to know” if his royal grandson has “the famous Markle nose.”

He told the Mail on Sunday: “I would like them to send me a picture of Archie so I can frame it and put it on my wall beside the one of Meghan.

“Of course I’m disappointed not to see Archie. I had hoped becoming a mother would mellow Meghan and she would reach out.”

He also hit out at her claim she paid her own way through university.

Thomas insisted that he’d covered “every penny” of the reported nearly $200,000 tuition fees.

He also said of his daughter and Harry, 34: “Everyone raves about how gracious and wonderful they are but they are not wonderful to their own family.

“That’s hypocritical.”

This article originally appeared in The Sun.