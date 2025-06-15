Meghan Markle offers rare glimpse of 'favorite guy' Prince Harry in Father's Day tribute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan Markle gave royal watchers a glimpse into her life as a mother of two while honoring her husband on Father's Day.

Markle, 43, stood behind the camera to capture moments of her family for memories to share with her followers of Prince Harry being "the best" dad to their two babies.

"Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guy," the Duchess of Sussex captioned a short video featuring rare moments of their family.

Markle showed Prince Harry cradling his kids with a "Happy Father's Day" banner strung up in the courtyard.

Her video featured intimate family occasions and included footage from when their children were newborns to recent tropical retreats.

The Duke of Sussex ran alongside Prince Archie as he rode a bike without training wheels as Jason Mraz's "Have It All" played in the background.

Prince Harry, 40, and the "As Ever" brand founder have been fiercely protective of their children, son Prince Archie, 6, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 4.

The couple have only released a handful of approved images of their children over the years after stepping down from senior royal responsibilities and moving to California in 2020, nearly two years after they married at Windsor Castle.

On Sunday, King Charles III and Queen Camilla's royal family Instagram account honored dad's everywhere with a carousel of throwback photos, including their own fathers.

"To all Dads everywhere, we wish you a happy Father’s Day today," they wrote.

The tribute comes amid a continued royal rift between Prince Harry and his brother and father. Royal experts have told Fox News Digital that brother Prince William and Harry are not on speaking terms. Sources close to Harry previously told People magazine that Harry's father, King Charles, won’t respond to Harry’s phone calls or letters.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their responsibilities in 2020, the couple aired grievances with Prince Harry's family in interviews and documentaries. Harry’s tell-all 2023 memoir, "Spare," filled with private details and embarrassing revelations about the House of Windsor, made things worse.

In the book, the Duke of Sussex claimed he and William begged their father, who at the time was the Prince of Wales, not to marry Camilla. Charles and Camilla were in a relationship for decades, even while Charles was married to Harry and William's mother, the late Princess Diana.

Harry also wrote in his book that from the very beginning of his relationship with Meghan Markle, his family was skeptical of the American actress, as was the British press.

After Harry tried to set the tone and released a statement condemning tabloid coverage of their relationship, William allegedly grew furious with his brother. When Markle and Harry were given the Duke and Duchess of Sussex title, everything boiled over and William reportedly became physically violent toward Harry.

In May, Harry told the BBC he’s ready to reconcile with his family but that the patriarch won’t speak with him.