Prince Harry's bombshell memoir 'Spare' paperback release hints at possible royal family reconciliation

The Duke of Sussex released 'Spare' in January 2023 detailing life as second heir to the throne behind Prince William

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Prince Harry, Prince William need an intervention to end feud: expert Video

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen tells Fox News Digital tensions remain high between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales as their father, King Charles III, hopes to make peace.

Prince Harry detailed his life as the second son of King Charles III and Princess Diana in his 2023 book, "Spare."

The Duke of Sussex's bombshell memoir will be published and returned to shelves in a paperback edition beginning on Oct. 22 in the United States, and Oct. 24 throughout the United Kingdom, Penguin Random House announced Tuesday.

The publisher confirmed that the paperback edition will be "unchanged" from its original version. "The new edition will have the same cover image as the hardcover edition, a newly designed package and the contents of the book are unchanged," Penguin Random House said in a statement.

Prince William and Prince Henry stand on balcony.

A new paperback version of Prince Harry's "Spare" memoir may help to mend the rift between the royal family. (Getty Images/Random House)

The "unchanged" memoir may indicate Prince Harry's interest in moving forward with a reconciliation with his estranged family which began long before his memoir was released.

"I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family," Harry told People magazine when the book was released. "This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life."

Archewell previously told Fox News Digital that there are no plans for an extended version of the memoir.

In the book, the Duke of Sussex claimed he and Prince William begged their father not to marry Camilla. King Charles and Camilla were in a relationship for decades, even while Charles was married to the late Princess Diana.

King Charles and Camilla sitting near each other

Prince Harry begged his father King Charles III not to marry Queen Camilla, according to the memoir. (Paul Ellis/Getty Images)

Harry also wrote in his book that from the very beginning of his relationship with Meghan Markle, his family were skeptical about the American actress, as was the British press. 

After Harry tried to set the tone and released a statement condemning tabloid coverage of their relationship, William allegedly grew furious with his brother. When Markle and Harry were given the Duke and Duchess of Sussex title, everything boiled over and William reportedly became physically violent toward Harry.

The memoir was initially supposed to be double in size, but was edited down from its first draft. 

Prince William and Prince Harry wear blue suits

The Duke of Sussex detailed his rift from the royal family in his 2023 memoir. (Getty Images)

Prince Harry's book cover for Spare

Prince Harry said his book "Spare" was cut from 800 pages to 400 pages. (Random House)

"The first draft was different. It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out," Harry told The Telegraph in 2023.

He insisted that his book is not about trying to "collapse the monarchy – this is about trying to save them from themselves," adding he knows he will "get crucified by numerous people saying that."

Harry told the outlet that he genuinely wants his brother and father back in his life, but called on the royals to apologize for their treatment of his wife. "You know what you did, and I now know why you did it," he said in the interview. "And you’ve been caught out, so just come clean and then we could all move on."

Meghan Markle Prince Harry wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle waved from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their star-studded wedding in 2018. (Aaron Chown)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex removed themselves from royal responsibilities in January 2020 and moved to Canada before settling in Southern California

Random House US will release the edition throughout North America, while Transworld will be responsible for distribution in the United Kingdom.

Upon its original publish date on Jan. 10, 2023, "Spare" became an "instant No. 1 global bestseller, selling more than 6 million copies, in all formats, across the world," the publishers said in a statement. "'Spare' holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest selling nonfiction book of all time."

