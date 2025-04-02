Meghan Markle's As Ever brand sells out in under an hour despite high prices

Meghan Markle's new brand sold out in less than an hour despite the high price of some items.

"Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full! We sold out in less than one hour and I can’t thank you enough…for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing," the Duchess of Sussex shared on Instagram. "It’s just the start @aseverofficial Here we go!"

Markle's As Ever line included eight items inspired by the Duchess' love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing. The first drop for the brand noted limited quantities of a crêpe mix, shortbread cookie mix, a few flavors of tea, flower sprinkles, honey and a raspberry spread.

"*Limited quantities for each seasonal drop*," a post announcing the items were available read on As Ever's official Instagram account. The brand is expected to expand seasonally, adding new products for each drop.

The As Ever line sold out despite high prices for the everyday household items. Markle priced the jar of honey at $28 and raspberry spread in keepsake packages for $14.

"You paid $14 for ‘spread’ that costs 3-4 bucks at any local grocery store," one user wrote in reply to the news on X. "So funny watching the squad lose all their money to a narcissist and sociopath. It's richly deserved!"

"Definitely cheaper than I thought but still WAY overpriced-and like I suspected-sold out. That means nothing, just scarcity marketing. And as I mentioned before it’s easy to sell out when you don’t have that much in stock," another user wrote.

"She never sold out…she had limited quantity to begin with…a very old marketing strategy," another added. "People who are buying these products from her really need a mental check up."

However, many praised Markle and were happy to see the success of her brand.

"Love this and the accessible pricing too," one user wrote.

"Delighted for her," another user noted.

While some celebrated on social media that they were able to snag a few items, others weren't so lucky.

"I'll wait for the restock," one fan wrote.

One user even shared a suggestion for future drops, writing, "How cute would it be if the jam came in a little parfait glass?"

Markle's As Ever drop was timed with her new Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan." The show launched on March 4. The former actress was joined by her famous friends and chefs, as she shared her favorite recipes and hosting tips.

An audience who already viewed the Duchess of Sussex as "unlikable" was a "high hurdle" for Markle to clear, crisis communications expert and founder of Achilles PR, Doug Eldridge, previously told Fox News Digital.

"Many people, whether rightly or wrongly, viewed Markle as unlikable, and that's an incredibly high hurdle to clear if you're trying to launch a brand and sell a show," he explained.

"Relatability is a key factor in developing likability, both of which are needed for marketability. If you look at the variables in the overarching 'branding equation,' this is an instance where Markle is seemingly stepping back and reworking the math. All of this, however, hinges on one final variable: authenticity. If the audience thinks she comes off as more tactical than transparent, the scaffolding will crumble quickly."

Despite the criticism of the first season of "With Love, Meghan," former royal photographer Ian Pelham Turner has faith in Markle's comeback.

"I feel given a time and space, she will shine with the show," Turner previously told Fox News Digital. "It is very good filming and a lot of very well-put-together cuisine options."

