Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton are under ‘pressure’ to ‘save the royal family,' insider claims

One royal expert insisted Buckingham Palace needs some much-needed girl power to rescue its reputation.

Author and Vanity Fair correspondent Katie Nicholl told Closer magazine on Thursday Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton will ultimately have to work closely with each other for the sake of the British monarchy.

“I think after a festive break, both Kate and Meghan will know that joint ventures to support the queen are not only part of their duty, but also good for the public image,” Nicholl explained, as reported by UK’s Daily Mail. “[Kate] knows the pressure is on her and Meghan to save the royal family, to an extent.”

Nicholl told the outlet that after Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal duties, the duchesses are their husbands will be expected to put on a “united front” for the public.

“The queen turns 94 this year and there’s a plan in place to relieve her of her pressures, which is why she’s calling on the four to step up,” Nicholl explained. “Although the Cambridges and Sussexes have their own charities, I think the queen’s move towards retirement will force them to work closely with each other.”

Nicholl pointed out Queen Elizabeth II will turn 95 in 18 months and it’s the same age her husband Prince Philip retired from his public duties. There have been talks amount courtiers the reigning monarch may use the milestone to hand over day-to-day control of the monarchy to her son Prince Charles, who is next in line to the throne.

Nicholl noted that despite rumors of an alleged royal rift between Princes William and Harry, William’s wife Middleton, 37, is recognized as a “peacemaker” who is dedicated to “teamwork.”

“Kate’s been in the royal family a lot longer than Meghan and she has a natural tendency for teamwork,” said Nicholl. “Behind the scenes, she’s known to play the role of peacemaker. She’s aware it’s not on anyone’s best interest to feud. If there’s a chance to make a secret pact with Meghan to team up more, she will want to do that.”

Kensington Palace had no comment concerning Markle and Harry speaking out to British journalist Tom Bradby for ITV’s documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” which aimed to give audiences a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the couple’s recent royal tour of southern Africa.

But it was in that same documentary that Harry, 35, hinted at the ongoing rumored rift between him and his older brother, 37.

“Inevitably stuff happens,” explained the British royal. “But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment. I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly.”

“The majority of stuff is created out of nothing,” added Harry. “As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days.”

Numerous sources have long insisted there were deep tensions between the brothers after Harry revealed to his family he wanted to marry the American actress after less than a year of dating. When William cautioned Harry that the whirlwind romance was moving too quickly, Harry reportedly became angry and hurt.

William dated Middleton for about eight years before tying the knot in 2011.

After previously working together, the royal couples split their offices and charitable endeavors last June. Markle and Harry’s office moved out of Kensington Palace and into Buckingham Palace, where the queen resides. Middleton and William’s office remains in Kensington Palace, where they live with their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Meanwhile, Markle and Harry reside at Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage with their son Archie.