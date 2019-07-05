Courtiers try to avoid ‘diary clashes' with Cambridges, Sussexes to prevent ‘competition,’ royal expert claims

With the Cambridges and Sussexes set to go on royal tours this fall, the palace courtiers have tried to do what they can to prevent the couples' schedules from overlapping in order to avoid any "competition," a royal expert claims.

Last week, it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be heading to Africa on their next official royal tour with newborn son Archie Harrison, while, Prince William and Kate Middleton will be visiting Pakistan.

"We are still waiting for the dates so we don’t know if there will be an overlap," Katie Nicholl told The Sun in an interview published on Friday.

"I would expect the palace would have tried to have planned it so there weren’t be too many clashes as the Cambridges will be putting the spotlight on Pakistan and the Sussexes will be shining their light on Africa," she explained.

“I think that’s why where couriers can avoid diary clashes they will, because they’ll be keen to avoid any sense of competition between the couples," Nicholl added.

However, the "Harry and Meghan: Life, Loss, and Love" author said that with the fab four's recent split of their royal households and joint charity, The Royal Foundation, scheduling conflicts are bound to happen.

“With two very busy working royal couples, inevitably they will be away doing tours and engagements and official duties that will at times clash in the diary," she noted. “I think that’s just the way it’s going to be.

“The whole point of splitting the household and splitting the foundations is so they can each pursue their own trajectories," Nicholl continued. "What courtiers will be hoping is that aren’t going to be any future clashes or conflict of interest or the chance to pit one couple against the other.”

On Monday, Nicholl revealed that Archie -- the newest member of the British royal family -- has brought some peace to the palace, where life wasn’t always so blissful for former American actress Markle and her in-laws.

A friend of Princes William and Harry told Nicholl that the arrival of Markle’s firstborn has further healed relations between the siblings.

“There was, however, a genuine rift between the princes that had been brewing since Harry’s engagement to Meghan [in late 2017],” Nicholl told Vanity Fair. “According to a friend of the brothers, they fell out after William voiced his concerns that Harry’s relationship with Meghan was moving too quickly.

“’William had concerns and Harry resented that,’ says the friend,” continued Nicholl. “’Harry also felt that William and Kate hadn’t made enough effort with Meghan.

She added: "At one stage the situation between Harry and William was so strained that they were not on speaking terms, but things have been ‘much better’ since Archie’s arrival.”

