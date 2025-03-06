Meghan Markle interview with Drew Barrymore leaves social media users divided over 'fake hugging'

While Meghan Markle has been promoting her new Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," it appears that some viewers have no love for her.

On Thursday, Markle appeared on Drew Barrymore's talk show to discuss the lifestyle series, and to some, the interview wasn't easy to watch.

Towards the beginning of Markle's segment, Barrymore discussed her interview style, which has been described as very touchy: "I like to connect… I'm such a warm person, and I love affection."

MEGHAN MARKLE IN ‘DIRE’ SITUATION AMID REBRAND RIDICULE: EXPERT

Markle, who didn't appear bothered by Barrymore's consistent closeness during the interview, responded, "I just think it's really important, we've missed this human connection certainly after the pandemic and everything else, and we crave that… to really be able to hold and touch and embrace someone."

The interview was met with some harsh criticism. Several viewers weighed in on social media, with many of them slamming Markle, Barrymore or both for what some called a "fake" appearance.

"Drew Barrymore is just as false as Meghan," one user wrote on X. "All that fake hugging of complete strangers is just so false."

"Barrymore also out-hugged Markle. Doesn't Drew know that is supposed to be Meghan's thing!?" another X user commented.

One viewer wrote, "Meghan Markle has finally met her match. Drew is even more clingier (and cringier imo) than her."

Another post read, "Not sure who’s more insufferable, Meghan Markle or Drew. It’s a surprise that anyone can suffer through such inane garbage. And given all the crap Meghan Markle has received over her show for being so fake, Drew Barrymore was the worst option for a talk show."

MEGHAN MARKLE'S HALF-BROTHER SLAMS DUCHESS AFTER ‘POOR’ CHILDHOOD CLAIMS ON NETFLIX SHOW

Others praised the interview, with one person commenting on the show's YouTube posting, "I absolutely love Duchess Meghan & I've always been a Drew Barrymore fan, so I am loving this!"

"I am so glad that Drew had her on the show," another comment read. "Genuine authenticity and a good heart will always prevail. Meghan's energy and positive attitude are infectious!"

One viewer commented, "the fact that she continues to be joyful and happy in the face of all the hate is so encouraging. good on you meghan! keep going."

"I truly believe that the hate Meghan receives comes from jealousy. She is so classy, elegant and talented," another wrote. "She is married to a prince and has two beautiful children. Her style and success are why I think people are ugly to her. I wish her the very best!"

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Barrymore and Markle for comment.

On Barrymore's show, Markle also spoke about her relationship with Prince Harry, whom Barrymore said she "loved so much," despite never having met him.

"He's very lovable," Markle said with a smile. "He's easy to love."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Barrymore spoke highly of Harry before saying, "I got to meet his mom when I was 7 years old," which Markle said she "didn't know." Barrymore told Markle that she had a photo with her upstairs that she wanted to share with her — which she did later in the show — of her presenting Princess Diana with an "E.T." doll.

"It was one of the most special moments of my life," Barrymore told her. "I loved her so much, and I think the world of him, and he found you."

Markle responded, "Life is full of surprises. I did not expect to meet H [her nickname for Harry], and for this to be our love story, and I'm very lucky I am married to the funniest, sweetest, most charming… he's an amazing father. I count my blessings because I have him, and also because I have a partner who is so supportive of me."

Markle also shared that she and Harry "make it a point to date each other," saying that they have lunch together every day amid various business meetings.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It's felt amazing, honestly, it's just felt so amazing and fun, just showing up," Markle said, adding that when she travels, she brings a children's book with her so that Harry or whoever is caring for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, can show them a video of her reading to them.

"You find ways to show up for each other, and if that's the one thing that I can convey through the show, or through As Ever as a brand, I want people to know you can show up for each other, because you know how good it feels when someone shows up for you."