Meghan Markle’s half-brother slams Duchess after ‘poor’ childhood claims on Netflix show

Meghan Markle’s paternal half-sibling, Thomas Markle Jr., criticized her "malarkey stories" after she released her new Netflix show.

Markle Jr., who hasn’t spoken to the Duchess of Sussex in more than a decade, took aim at his estranged sister and said "nobody’s buying" her modest childhood claims.

During an interview with TalkTV, a clip of the actress' highly anticipated series, "With Love, Meghan," showed her calling herself a "latchkey kid" and how she was raised on "fast food and TV tray dinners," growing up.

"It feels like such a different time, but that was so normal with the microwavable kids’ meals," Meghan said in her show.

Her estranged brother delivered a scathing review of Meghan's claims and called her show "fake."

"That’s just another one of the malarkey stories she sold to the royal family for sympathy," Thomas Jr. shared on TalkTV. "We weren’t poor. She didn’t have to rub two nickels together at Sizzler’s salad bar."

"The entire world knows how she treated her family, especially her father, who gave her everything. That’s why nobody’s buying it," he remarked.

Markle Jr. continued to slam Meghan and called her "weird," as she mentioned that her new name was, "Meghan Sussex."

In the second episode, the mother of two teamed up with Mindy Kaling to create a kids' garden tea party.

As the women bonded in the kitchen, Meghan also noted that she grew up eating "Taco Bell, Jack in the Box."

Kaling exclaimed, "People wouldn’t believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box."

Meghan corrected the 45-year-old, stating while smiling, "It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now."

The former "Suits" star explained how "meaningful" the moniker is.

"You have kids, and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children,’" said Meghan. "I didn’t know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name, our little family name.’"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020. They are raising their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito, California. They still hold their royal titles.

"With Love, Meghan" features celebrity pals and chefs as the 43-year-old shares her tips and tricks on things like cooking, gardening and hosting.

However, Thomas Jr. claimed that Meghan "didn’t cook anything for anybody ever growing up."

