Meghan Markle drops ritzy lifestyle brand name after delaying Netflix series

Meghan Markle is renaming her lifestyle brand.

Markle, 43, shared in a new video that her brand, previously named American Riviera Orchard, will now be called As Ever.

Her video, which she shared to Instagram, began with what appears to be a brief cameo from her husband Prince Harry, as his voice is heard in the background saying, "It's recording."

MEGHAN MARKLE'S FUTURE DEPENDS ON NETFLIX RESCUE AS ROYALS HAVE 'RINGSIDE SEAT': EXPERTS

"The cat’s out of the bag," Markle began with a smile. "I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long. In two weeks my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for. And also, my business, which I think there has been a lot of curiosity about."

The Duchess of Sussex is seen wearing jeans and a white button up, as she sat down and explained to her fans about her brand name change.

"Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.' It’s my neighborhood; it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area," she explained.

"Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business, which was huge. So, I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever."

The "Suits" alum additionally unveiled a brand-new website and logo for her lifestyle brand. On her website, her and Harry’s 3-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, is seen in a sweet photo as they frolicked in a grassy field with two palm trees on display.

MEGHAN MARKLE ENLISTS BILLIE EILISH TO HELP TEEN DEVASTATED BY LA FIRES AFTER BEING LABELED 'DISASTER TOURIST'

"As Ever essentially means as it’s always been, and if you’ve followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening – this is what I do," she added.

She concluded her video by listing items she plans to include in her As Ever lifestyle brand, such as fruit preserves.

"I think we’re all clear at this point that jam is my jam. But there are so many more products that I just love, and now it's time to share them with you. So, I just can’t wait for you to see it. Thanks guys!"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The official launch of the brand will coincide with the release of her Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," which is scheduled to premiere next month.

While Markle recently made her return to social media after a five-year-hiatus, the Duchess of Sussex has been signing off her posts with "As Ever, Meghan."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Meanwhile, a royal expert weighed in on Markle’s future and argued that Netflix reportedly has the power to "make or break" her as an influencer.

The Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle series is set to premiere on March 4 after it was postponed due to the Los Angeles fires. Sources recently told the Daily Mail that the streaming giant is gearing up to roll out the red carpet by offering products supporting Markle’s brand at their merchandise store.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich previously told Fox News Digital that the British royal family will have "a ringside seat" across the pond to see if the mother of two can achieve her American dream as a businesswoman.

"The [Duke and Duchess of Sussex], who were going to change lives for the better, influence world opinion and leaders, improve the environment and declared their life of service with their ‘service is universal’ statement… it’s reduced to flogging jam," claimed Fordwich. "Quite a comedown… with Netflix making a last-ditch attempt."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.