©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Meghan Markle enlists Billie Eilish to help teen devastated by LA fires after being labeled 'disaster tourist'

Duke and Duchess of Sussex were previously accused of using Palisades Fire as a 'photo op'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at Pasadena evacuation site Video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at Pasadena evacuation site

Video of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex speaking with the Mayor of Pasadena, Victor Gordo, and others amidst the California wildfire devastation. (CREDIT: Fox 11 Los Angeles)

Meghan Markle banded together with Hollywood A-listers as she attempted to surprise a young victim deeply impacted by the LA fires

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently returned to social media after a five-year hiatus, posted a video on Instagram and explained how she left singer Billie Eilish a voice note. 

Markle began her video and explained, "about two or three weeks ago," she and her husband, Prince Harry, traveled to Altadena, California, together and visited "a community where all the homes were left in ashes."

Meghan Markle in a blue shirt walks with a white mask on and blue shirt split Prince Harry in a baseball hat and polo shirt and mask puts his hands on property

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteered during the Southern California fires. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group; Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

During her visit, Markle met a mother and her 15-year-old daughter. The young victim shared with her that the only thing she was looking for in her home covered in ashes was a "T-shirt from the Billie Eilish concert that she had gone to."

"And of course, they now see their home and the washing machine, their dryer, are ash. They’re not there anymore," Markle continued.

Billie Eilish wears a lace black dress at the Met Gala and stares directly at the camera

Markle posted a video on Instagram and explained how she left music artist Billie Eilish a voice note to help a young teen devastated by the wildfires. (Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Although Markle admitted she didn’t personally know Eilish, she proceeded to hunt her down to help the young fire victim. 

"I said, ‘I don’t know Billie Eilish. But I’m going to figure out how to get you this shirt.’ So I thought of everybody that I knew and I made a voice note… I was like, ‘Please, can someone get this voice note to Billie Eilish? Here’s what I’m asking.'"

She then revealed that the "Birds of a Feather" singer sent Markle merchandise as a gift to the teen girl who lost her personal belongings in the fire. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at Pasadena evacuation site Video

"This is going to mean so much to her," she added. Markle additionally thanked Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo for their assist in getting "this over the line."

"To everyone who is showing up for people in big and small ways to get through what’s happened in California. Just thank you so much. I’m going to go and email her mom now. Just wanted to share that with you guys," Markle concluded her social media video. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look serious in a photo

Markle's post comes after she and husband Prince Harry were labeled "disaster tourists" during their visit to a Pasadena evacuation site last month. (Getty Images)

In the video, Markle wore a sweatshirt that featured the names of her and Harry’s two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, stitched in cursive on her collar.

The Duchess of Sussex’s post comes after she and husband Prince Harry were labeled "disaster tourists" during their visit to a Pasadena evacuation site last month.

"Family Ties" star Justine Bateman, who had already voiced her disdain for Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' administration in the aftermath of the fires, slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for what she believed to be an insensitive "photo op" at an evacuation center for victims.

A general view of the burned residential areas as wildfires continue to wreak havoc

Wildfires left extensive damage in residential areas in Los Angeles, Jan. 12, 2025. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"They are ‘touring the damage’?" she asked on X, referring to media footage she had reposted on the social platform. "Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists."

The Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire burned a total of nearly 40,000 acres in Los Angeles, including in the Altadena area. Fire officials said on Friday the impacted area was 100% contained.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

