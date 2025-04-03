Meghan Markle defends herself against accusations she's not relatable

Meghan Markle attempted to defend herself from accusations that she is unrelatable and out of touch.

The Duchess of Sussex has faced criticism since launching her latest endeavor – "With Love, Meghan." The Netflix show premiered March 4 and received mixed reactions from viewers. Some labeled Markle as "unrelatable," pointing out the fake kitchen and an entire line of Le Creuset pots.

"I need to work, and I love to work," the 43-year-old former actress told The New York Times. Markle, who starred in "Suits" for seven seasons, told the outlet she has had a job since she was 13.

"This is a way I can connect my home life and my work," Markle added, referencing the two kids she shares with husband Prince Harry.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S AS EVER BRAND SELLS OUT IN UNDER AN HOUR DESPITE HIGH PRICES

Markle seemed bothered by the accusations of unrelatability.

"Don’t they know my life hasn’t always been like this?" she asked The New York Times reporter.

The "Horrible Bosses" actress married Prince Harry in 2018. She worked as a senior member of the royal family until the couple chose to step back from their duties in 2020.

By September 2020, Prince Harry and Markle had inked a deal with Netflix "to develop scripted and unscripted series, film, documentaries, and children programming for the streaming service."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Markle has always been interested in hosting and cooking, she told the outlet. While studying at Northwestern University, she would whip up Rachael Ray's recipe for an elevated grilled cheese sandwich.

"At 20, in a tiny little apartment in Evanston, serving that sandwich and a bottle of Two-Buck Chuck – that was when Trader Joe’s was getting big – we all thought it was so fancy," Markle explained.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

However, Markle acknowledged that she is no trained culinary chef.

"There are professionals who do that better than I ever will," the Duchess of Sussex noted.

In one last effort to show she is just like anyone else, Markle revealed she relies on frozen chicken nuggets, veggie burgers and Tater Tots when she is left alone with her children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP