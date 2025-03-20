Meghan Markle shocks podcaster who was 'scared' the Duchess' Netflix show felt forced

Meghan Markle sent a handwritten note to a podcaster who was "scared" for the Duchess of Sussex ahead of the release of "With Love, Meghan."

The podcaster previously shared concerns after Markle's Netflix show received heavy criticism before the release. "You guys, I'm scared for Meghan," "Not Skinny But Not Fat" host Amanda Hirsch had written on Instagram at the time.

Two weeks after the premiere of "With Love, Meghan," the Duchess of Sussex sent a witty handwritten note that showed she does not care about critics.

Markle's letter read, "Dear Amanda, I heard you were feeling scared. Don't be! This is the fun part – let's enjoy it."

The podcast host wrote, "Remember I said I was scared for Meghan's new show and the possible hate she would get bc for some reason ppl wanna hate on her about everything?"

"Like, obviously framing this," she added. "Beyond shook. Beyond spiraling. Did I smell the paper? Yes! Do I want my own monogram? Yes. Am I absolutely flabbergasted and obsessed. F---. YES. @meghan, you have a fan for life."

Hirsch noted she keeps a box of letters but created a new box for "extra special" notes for Markle's correspondence.

The podcast host originally shared concerns that Markle's show "felt forced" after watching the trailer.

"You guys, I'm genuinely concerned for Meghan. I am not a Meghan hater at all. You know, it feels like a Blake Lively situation kind of like when people just piled on this woman," she said in a video shared to Instagram.

"It's just like I'm not sure yet. I haven't formed an opinion. I don't hate her like a lot of the world does. I just, I don't know. Some people are like she's inauthentic. I get it. And what I'm so scared for her is that this Netflix show will make those claims stronger. From the trailer, it looks like it might be kind of trying to be a Martha Stewart situation. It feels a little forced and the trailer at least doesn't seem like she's going to come across as relatable, which I feel like she'll want to try to be. And I'm just scared for Meghan."

Markle's show launched on March 4. The former actress was joined by her famous friends and chefs as she shared her favorite recipes and hosting tips.

The show was widely criticized as "cringey" and inauthentic by royal experts. British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital the show "appears mundane and lacks wow factor."

"Meghan seems eager to play the altruistic, kind soul, but it is a tad smarmy," she claimed. "My toes are curling… This is so cringey and not fun at all. It feels too staged, and the tips and tricks are far too basic… Meghan comes across as a modern Stepford Wife."

Despite the criticism of the first season of the lifestyle show, former royal photographer Ian Pelham Turner has faith in Markle's comeback.

"I feel given a time and space, she will shine with the show," Turner told Fox News Digital. "It is very good filming and a lot of very well-put-together cuisine options."

Markle opened up to People magazine about her life in Montecito, California, with Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, ahead of her show's release. She told the outlet, "We’re a close-knit family, and I love those moments — putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day. Our kitchen is where Mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house!"

Markle being a bit more open was "the first step in the right direction," branding expert Doug Eldridge told Fox News Digital. "At this point, Markle needs to keep the main thing, the main thing: her family. Don't regress, by reverting to the same attempts at victim marketing that failed her in the past."

The show has been renewed for a second season. However, only time will tell if the Duchess of Sussex can make a true comeback with audiences.

"America is a country of second chances, and we love a comeback story," the branding expert noted. "At this point, Markle has a rare opportunity at a complete reset; she's got the ball, and there's 10 seconds left on the clock. Take the shot."

