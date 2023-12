Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The hit TV show "Suits" found new life with streaming.

Since the popular USA Network show was added to streaming services Netflix and Peacock, it has only gotten bigger in terms of popularity, having reportedly reached over 45 billion streams on both platforms combined. The show starred Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams and many others.

"It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew," Markle told Variety in November 2023. "We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit. But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."

The show was on the air for nine seasons, from 2011 to 2019.

With renewed interest in the show, creator Aaron Korsh is reportedly working on a new project inspired by "Suits." It is not being referred to as a spin-off or a reboot, but rather as a show which takes place in the same universe as the original, which will feature a whole new cast and a new setting.

Here is what the show's cast has been up to since it came to an end.

Meghan Markle

Markle got her big break when she landed the role of Rachel Zane on "Suits," having only appeared as a guest in various TV shows or in minor roles in movies beforehand. She starred on the show for seven seasons, leaving in 2018, after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry.

She married Harry in May 2019, and they have since welcomed two children, Archie and Lilibeth. The two made waves in the media when they announced they would be stepping down from their roles as senior members of the British Royal Family and moving to California.

Since leaving the royal family, Harry and Markle created the Archewell Foundation, signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix, which led them to produce and appear in two docu-series, "Harry & Meghan" and "Heart of Invictus." They also signed a $20 million deal with Spotify, with Markle hosting "The Archetypes" podcast. However, in July, Spotify announced they had parted ways with the couple.

"Things that make people feel– I was going say ‘good,’ but it’s more than that, things that make people feel something, right?" Markle told Variety in November 2023 about what is next for them. "And feel a sense of community. But we have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun."

Patrick J. Adams

Adams had been acting for a decade, having mostly appeared as a guest on various TV shows, before starring as Mike Ross on "Suits." In that time, he also appeared in "Luck," "Suits Webisodes," "Car Dog" and "Room for Rent."

Adams left the show in 2018 when his on-screen wife Markle made her departure. Adams made a brief return during the show's ninth and final season, appearing in several episodes.

He also appeared in "Pillow Talk," "Clara," "America 2.0," "The Right Stuff," "Pandemica," "A League of Their Own" and "The Swearing Jar." Most recently, he appeared in "Plan B" and "He Went That Way." The actor made his Broadway debut in March 2022, when he starred in the revival of "Take Me Out," which won the Tony Award for best revival of a play.

Adams began dating "Pretty Little Liars" actress, Troian Bellisario in 2009, going on to marry her in December 2016. Together they have two daughters, Aurora and Elliot.

Gabriel Macht

Macht's debut role was in the 1980 movie, "Why Would I Lie," for which he was nominated for the best young motion picture actor award. He continued to act steadily, appearing in "Wasteland," "The Others" and "Because I Said So," before starring as Harvey Specter in "Suits."

While on the show, he also appeared in "S.W.A.T." Firefight," "A Bag of Hammers," "Breaking at the Edge," "Suits Webisodes" and the "Suits" spin-off, "Pearson."

Macht has been married to actress Jacinda Barrett since 2004. They have two children together.

Sarah Rafferty

Prior to starring as Donna Paulsen on "Suits," Sarah Rafferty had appeared as a guest on many popular TV shows, including "Walker, Texas Ranger," "CSI: Miami," "Tremors," "Charmed" and "Bones."

She went on to appear in "Small, Beautifully Moving Parts," "Suits Webisodes" and "All Things Valentine." Most recently, she has appeared in "Grey's Anatomy," "Browse" and "Chicago Med."

Rafferty has been married to Aleksanteri Olli-Pekka Seppäläv since 2001, and they share two daughters, Oona Gray and Iris Friday.

Rick Hoffman

Rick Hoffman began his career with mostly small roles in the 1990s, later starring in "The $treet," "Philly," "The Bernie Mac Show," "Jake In Progress" and was a guest on various other shows. He then landed the role of Louis Litt in "Suits."

While on the show, he appeared in episodes of "Law & Order: LA," "Ballers" and "Pearson," as well as in the film, "Locker 13." Following the end of the show, he starred in "Billions" and most recently, "Thanksgiving."

Hoffman has two sons.

Wendell Pierce

Wendell Pierce was a well-known actor prior to starring as Robert Zane – Markle's TV dad – in "Suits." Pierce had already starred in "The Wire," "Horrible Bosses" and "Treme." He joined the show in 2013, and during that time, he also starred in "Selma," "The Michael J. Fox Show," "Ray Donovan," "Bad Moms" and "The Odd Couple."

Later, Pierce appeared in 10 episodes of "Chicago P.D.," seven episodes of "The Watch," "Don't Hang Up" and lent his voice to five episodes of the animated series, "Eureka!"

He has since starred in "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," and an episode of Fox's "Accused."

Gina Torres

Gina Torres was a successful actress, having starred in "One Life to Live," "Cleopatra 2525," "Angel," "The Matrix Reloaded," "Firefly," "The Matrix Revolutions" and "Standoff," before landing the role of Jessica Pearson in "Suits."

While on the show, she starred in "Transformers Prime," "Troubled Waters," "Suits Webisodes," "Revenge," "Hannibal," "The Catch" and "Star Wars: Rebels." Torres chose to leave the show in 2018, later starring in "Final Space," "Selah and the Spades" and "Give Me an A."

She also appeared in episodes of "A Black Lady Sketch Show," "Riverdale," "Westworld" and "Elena of Avalor." Most recently, she starred in "9-1-1: Lone Star," "The Legend of Vox Machina" and "The Perfect Find."

After leaving "Suits" in 2018, Torres reprised the role of Jessica Pearson, starring in a spin-off of the popular legal drama titled, "Pearson." The show, which aired for one season, followed her character's journey as she moved to Chicago and discovered the corrupt world of politics.

Torres was married to Laurence Fishburne from 2002 to 2018. They share one daughter, Delilah.

Katherine Heigl

Prior to joining season 8 of "Suits" as Samantha Wheeler, Katherine Heigl starred in "My Father the Hero" and "Roswell" before gaining recognition for her portrayal of Izzie Stevens in "Grey's Anatomy," for which she won an Emmy Award. At that time, she also starred in "Knocked Up," "27 Dresses," "The Ugly Truth," "New Year's Eve," "One for the Money," "The Big Wedding," "State of Affairs" and "Doubt."

Since the end of "Suits," Heigl has starred in "Our House," "Fear of Rain" and "Firefly Lane."

Heigl has been married to singer Josh Kelley since 2007, and they share three children.

Amanda Schull

Amanda Schull had a recurring role on "One Tree Hill" and starred in "J. Edgar" and "Pretty Little Liars" before portraying Katrina Bennett on "Suits." While on the show, she also starred on "12 Monkeys," "Devil's Gate," "Murder In the First" and "I Am Wrath."

Most recently, she has starred in "Project Christmas Wish," "One Summer" and "Merry Go Round," and appeared in episodes of "The Recruit," "NCIS" and "9-1-1: Lone Star."

Schull has been married to George Wilson since 2011. They have one son together.