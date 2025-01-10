California wildfires: Essential phone numbers for Los Angeles-area residents and how you can help them

The devastating wildfires that have left 10 dead and more than 10,000 homes and businesses destroyed are still plaguing Los Angeles-area residents. In times of emergency, it is crucial to make sure you have public service numbers.

If you are in the Los Angeles area, these numbers could come in handy. You can also call 911 in case of an emergency.

LAFD’s General Public Info line: 213-978-3800

LAPD’s non-emergency line: 1-877-275-5273

City Services: 311

Animal services: 888-452-7381

Emergency Management Department: 213-484-4800

As firefighters work to contain the flames, there are ways that everyday people across the country can help those impacted by the fires. Join FOX Corporation, which has donated $1 million, in giving to the American Red Cross’ California Wildfire relief efforts to help those in need.

FOX Corporation’s donation will help the agency provide safe shelter, hot meals, emotional support, and resources to aid in recovery in the region.

Thousands of Los Angeles residents under evacuation orders have been forced to flee their homes as the wildfires rage. As of Friday morning, at least 10 people had been killed in the blaze and more than 10,000 homes and businesses were destroyed. Officials say the fires have burned more than 27,000 acres.

In response to the devastation, the Red Cross immediately dispatched hundreds of American workers to help southern California residents flee the area and is mobilizing "hundreds" more to support the victims, they said. They are preparing truckloads of supplies like cots, blankets and water to be ready to support thousands of people in emergency shelters if needed.



"The Red Cross is focused on making sure everyone has a safe place to stay and no one faces this heartbreaking crisis alone," they wrote in a statement.

"The combination of dry fuels, hurricane-force winds and low humidity have fed the fires, challenging efforts to contain the blazes as they consume tens of thousands of acres. The threat isn’t over," the organization said. "Critical fire weather will continue through Friday and then again next week. It’s imperative that people remain vigilant, be prepared to evacuate and follow instructions from local authorities as this situation continues to evolve."

A list of available shelters compiled by the American Red Cross Los Angeles division can be found here. The organization also shared evacuation information here.